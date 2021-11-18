Local Ohio Gift Shop Makes This Holiday Season Merry For All

CouCou Sentiment announces Small Business Saturday (November 27) offer of 'buy one, get one 50% off' on all party plates, cups, utensils, adult & kid apparel, and drink mugs

CouCou Sentiment

Nov 18, 2021, 10:15 ET

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CouCou Sentiment enters into its first holiday season ready to make shopping more fun and exciting, providing unique gift ideas that are snarky, sassy with a touch of traditional

Browse our collections here:  https://coucousentiment.com/collections

"Our one stop shop for cards, fun gifts and party supplies is tailored to a wide range of shoppers," said shop owner Danielle Zann.  "And don't forget, with all the supply chain issues dominating the news recently, potentially impacting holiday shopping schedules – shop early and ship ASAP this holiday season!"

CouCou Sentiment offers free local shipping, and standard shipping options anywhere in the U.S.

Upcoming promotions at the shop include:

  • Black Friday, 11/26 -- In-store scratch offs for a surprise percentage off entire regular priced purchase. (Up to 25% off.) All online orders will receive 15% off at their checkout.
  • Small Business Saturday, 11/27 -- Buy one, get one 50% off on all party plates, cups, utensils, adult and kid apparel, drink mugs.
  • Cyber Monday, 11/29 -- Free shipping on all online U.S. domestic orders made this day.

Please visit and follow us on Instagram for holiday gift ideas, upcoming promotions:  https://www.instagram.com/coucousentiment/ 

Connect with us via whichever channel is best for you: 

Shop address:  17409 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Shop online:  www.coucousentiment.com 
Instagram:  @coucousentiment
Facebook:  CouCou Sentiment
Email:  [email protected]
Phone:  Danielle @ 216-471-8746

