Local volunteers raise over $124k in 25 days for entrepreneurial kids

Leadership group Ascension Leadership Academy raised funds and provided a van to support non-profit Start-Up Kid's Club

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of twenty-six volunteers, who came together only two months prior through Ascension Leadership Academy , completed a record-breaking community service project in only 25 days. They raised over $124,950 - exceeding their initial goal of $117,000 - provided a van, and hosted a successful awareness event for Start-Up Kid's Club , a non-profit that provides tools to kids to excel in their entrepreneurship, problem solving, and teamwork skills.

"Through our leadership curriculum, we learned how to stretch ourselves far beyond what we thought was possible," said Stephen Stearman, Ascension Leadership Academy Community Service Captain. "We wanted to make a massive impact and agreed that kids in our local community are the best place to do just that."

During the campaign, the volunteers:

Surprised the non-profit with a 15-passenger van valued at $7,656 . The van was donated by Steve Sandweiss of Blue Ribbon Kids LLC.

of unrestricted funds for Start-Up Kid's Club Hosted a fundraising event at Highbrow Lowbrow on July 21st with a total of over 100 attendees, which raised more than $5,000 .

About Start-Up Kid's Club

Start-Up Kid's Club strives to ignite possibilities in students of all ages by giving them a voice and a space to be creative, have their own passions, and become leaders. We're on a mission to teach the upcoming generations to become resilient, self-sustainable, and independent so they don't just survive, but thrive and change the world. We believe that experience is the most powerful tool our children need, and by teaching hands-on entrepreneurship, we can empower them to break poverty cycles, build crucial life skills, and help them bridge the connection from the classroom to the real world.

About Ascension Leadership Academy

Ascension Leadership Academy (ALA) is an emotional intelligence leadership academy that allows you to interact and release yourself from your own mental cages and emotional trappings. Our graduates are leaders of movements, entrepreneurs, managers, and people with audacious dreams. We work to instill responsible leadership and inspire intentional action. Ascension Leadership Academy is crafted for people committed to elevating their lives, families, communities, and the world.

