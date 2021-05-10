Local Young, Gifted and Black Author Releases His 3rd Urban Fantasy Novel, Into The Furnace

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, Hood Fuller brings a unique perspective to the fantasy genre where African-American authors and characters are far underrepresented. "Particularly in the comic book industry at least among the titans of Marvel and DC, there is definitely a lopsided playing field when it comes to black representation and white representation. I personally want to see more black people suiting up," Hood says.

This young author integrates traumatic themes that young black people experience into an epic fantasy. "In The A-men, I establish a world parallel to this one: the spiritual realm where apparitions, angels and demons reside. In an attempt to personify spiritual warfare, I made the spirits real entities that humans could see and interact with, choosing to aid or hinder the faction of their choosing."

Alex 'Hood' Fuller is author of 3 books. His first, The A-men: Mark of the Demon, introduced us to Rex Andrews (aka Devil Chaser), a 19-year-old black kid from Baltimore who has experienced countless unfair traumas growing up, who gets recruited to the A-men, a powerful league of angels and select human allies (Miracles) who fight against the kingdom of darkness.

In this second book in the A-MEN series, Into The Furnace, Rex and the crew find themselves hopelessly outnumbered against a growing demonic threat. Rex also has a crisis of confidence as he grapples with the fact that "…here he was, some kid from Baltimore who was couch surfing with a friend he could not afford to pay rent to, working odd jobs that paid next to nothing, hoping he could save up enough to visit a sister he could not protect. What business did he have with angels and demons, gods and devils?"

Hood's writing explores daunting issues facing young adults today, including depression, suicide, spiritual integrity, purpose and self-empowerment. Alex 'Hood' Fuller would welcome the opportunity to discuss his new book and its themes that are relevant to struggles of black youth today.

