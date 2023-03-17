Locke Bio Enables Emerging E-Commerce Brands to Sell Prescription Drugs Direct-to-Consumer

Locke Bio offers a Streamlined and Affordable Solution for Brands to Quickly Enter this Burgeoning Healthcare Market

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locke Bio , a digital health platform company, today announced a new offering targeted at emerging e-commerce and telehealth brand owners who want to expand their offering to include prescription drugs. The solution offers a streamlined platform experience at an affordable price point to enable smaller e-commerce companies to gain a foothold in this highly profitable market.

The new solution starts at $1,500 a month and gives e-commerce brands access to Locke Bio's white-labeled platform, including customized patient intake onboarding, e-commerce payment processing, and more. Companies will also have access to Locke Bio's expansive U.S. and Canadian network of pharmacies and doctors. What's more, thanks in part to the company's new partnership and integration with LegitScript , e-commerce companies can drastically reduce their time to market, with the potential to receive LegitScript certification in weeks, not months.

"Prescription drug storefronts are a new burgeoning space in e-commerce because they present an unparalleled opportunity to expand revenue and increase profit margins. But cost is a major barrier to entry for new players in the market – our competitors charge prohibitively high minimums and software fees, and the do-it-yourself model is too complex and takes too many resources," said Cathy Tie, CEO of Locke Bio. "That's why we're so excited about this new offering: we're democratizing the playing field of digital health, enabling almost any company to launch a DTC telehealth or prescription drug brand."

Mailbox Meds , a men's sexual health e-commerce platform, is one of the clients already taking advantage of Locke Bio's new offering. Mandeep Jassal, CEO of Mailbox Meds shared, "With more patients than ever tapping into telehealth for their everyday needs, this is an opportune time to get into the prescription drug e-commerce space. Locke Bio has been an incredible partner in helping us get our online storefront off the ground – and, as we are a new company looking to optimize cost efficiency, it's great to be able to take advantage of their new pricing model."

Following this announcement, Locke Bio will be hosting a webinar, "Bringing Healthcare Online: The Next Phase In E-Comm Disruption", on March 23, 2023, at 11:00am, PT / 2:00pm, ET. Tie will be joined by a panel of notable experts in the space, including Paul Johnson, Founder and CEO of Lemonaid Health, a telehealth company that made a recent $400m exit to 23andMe; as well as Yarone Goren, who is the co-founder and COO of SteadyMD, an enterprise telehealth technology platform and clinician workforce provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare. The event, part of Locke Bio's monthly webinar series, can be found at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/locke-bio-61771685023 .

To learn more about Locke Bio, please visit: https://www.lockebio.com/ .

About Locke Bio

Locke Bio is a digital health platform company dedicated to helping any enterprise launch a fully integrated, branded telehealth service that includes customized patient intake and onboarding, personalized telemedicine consultations, EMR, e-commerce payments, advanced marketing analytics, and a North American provider and pharmacy network. Now, direct-to-consumer prescription brands can go to market without the costly, time-consuming, and onerous work of reinventing the wheel. Visit http://www.lockebio.com to learn more or to request a demo.

