Lockheed Martin Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please accept our invitation to participate in the Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) second quarter 2019 earnings results conference call. Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss second quarter 2019 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer your questions.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT (please dial in by 10:50 a.m.)

Dial-In #: 800-230-1074 U.S. and Canada

+1 612-234-9960 International

Ask for the Lockheed Martin conference call

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast live at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An audio replay will be available Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. EDT through Wednesday, July 24 at midnight. To access the replay, call 800-475-6701 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 320-365-3844 (international), and enter confirmation code 468762. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, August 6, at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

