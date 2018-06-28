Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

News provided by

Lockheed Martin

13:34 ET

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) board of directors has authorized a third quarter 2018 dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 28, 2018, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 4, 2018.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

For additional information, visit our website:
www.lockheedmartin.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-declares-third-quarter-2018-dividend-300674228.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

Also from this source

Jun 27, 2018, 10:02 ET Lockheed Martin's Joint Air-to-Ground Missile Achieves Milestone...

Jun 26, 2018, 19:58 ET Lockheed Martin Elects Vicki Hollub to Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Lockheed Martin Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

News provided by

Lockheed Martin

13:34 ET