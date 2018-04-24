Lockheed Martin Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

"Strong operational and program execution in the first quarter allowed us to increase our financial guidance for sales, profit and earnings per share," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "Our team remains dedicated to performing with excellence, offering affordable and innovative solutions for our customers, and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders."

Adoption of New Accounting Standards

As previously reported, effective Jan. 1, 2018, the corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, as amended (commonly referred to as ASC 606), which changed the way the corporation recognizes revenue for certain contracts. In addition, effective Jan. 1, 2018, the corporation adopted ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement Benefits, which changed the income statement presentation of certain components of FAS pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense. The financial results for all periods presented in this news release have been adjusted to reflect the new methods of accounting.

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the corporation's summary financial results.



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales

$ 11,635



$ 11,212



















Business segment operating profit1

$ 1,310



$ 1,091





Unallocated items











FAS/CAS operating adjustment

451



403





Other, net2

(36)



(92)





Total unallocated items

415



311





Consolidated operating profit

$ 1,725



$ 1,402



















Net earnings1, 2

$ 1,157



$ 789



















Diluted earnings per share1, 2

$ 4.02



$ 2.69



















Cash from operations3

$ 632



$ 1,666

















1 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation revised the total estimated costs to complete the EADGE-T contract as a consequence of ongoing performance matters and recorded an additional reserve of $120 million ($74 million, or $0.25 per share, after tax) at its Rotary and Mission Systems business segment.







2 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation recognized a $64 million charge ($40 million, or $0.14 per share, after tax), which represents the corporation's portion of a non-cash asset impairment charge recorded by its equity method investee, Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center LLC (AMMROC).







3 Cash from operations in the first quarter of 2018 included cash contributions of $1.5 billion made to the corporation's qualified defined benefit pension plans and $850 million of net tax refunds.



2018 Financial Outlook

The following tables and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the corporation's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the corporation's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, changes in law and new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the corporation's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in millions, except per share data)

Current Update

January 2018

















Net sales

$50,350 – $51,850

$50,000 – $51,500

















Business segment operating profit

$5,315 – $5,465

$5,200 – $5,350

















Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment

~$1,010

~$1,010

















Diluted earnings per share

$15.80 – $16.10

$15.20 – $15.50

















Cash from operations

≥ $3,000

≥ $3,000









Qualified Pension Plan Expense

ASU 2017-07 requires entities to record only the service cost component of U.S. GAAP financial accounting standards (FAS) pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense in operating profit and the non-service cost components of FAS pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense (i.e., interest cost, expected return on plan assets, net actuarial gains or losses, and amortization of prior service cost or credits) as part of non-operating income. Previously, the corporation recorded all components of FAS pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense in operating profit as part of cost of sales. The adoption of this standard increases consolidated operating income due to the removal of all components of FAS expense other than service cost and decreases non-operating income by the same amount with no impact to net income. The standard does not impact our U.S. Government cost accounting standards (CAS) expense, which is recorded in the results of each business segment. As a result, our FAS/CAS Adjustment will be split into: FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment and Non-Operating FAS Pension Expense. The amounts in the 2018 Outlook and 2017 Actual columns in the following table reflect the adoption of the standard.



(in millions)

2018 Outlook

2017 Actual



Total FAS expense and CAS costs











FAS pension expense

$ (1,425)



$ (1,372)





Less: CAS pension cost

2,435



2,248





Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,010



$ 876



















Service & non-service cost reconciliation











FAS pension service cost

$ (630)



$ (635)





Less: CAS pension cost

2,435



2,248





FAS/CAS operating adjustment

1,805



1,613





Non-operating FAS pension expense

(795)



(737)





Net FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,010



$ 876



















Cash Deployment Activities

The corporation's cash deployment activities in the first quarter of 2018 consisted of the following:

making contributions to its pension trust of $1.5 billion , compared to no contributions in the first quarter of 2017;

, compared to no contributions in the first quarter of 2017; repurchasing 0.9 million shares for $300 million , compared to 1.9 million shares for $500 million in the first quarter of 2017;

, compared to 1.9 million shares for in the first quarter of 2017; paying cash dividends of $586 million , compared to $544 million in the first quarter of 2017; and

, compared to in the first quarter of 2017; and making capital expenditures of $216 million , compared to $170 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Segment Results

The corporation operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the corporation's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the corporation's consolidated financial results.



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales











Aeronautics

$ 4,398



$ 4,120





Missiles and Fire Control

1,677



1,549





Rotary and Mission Systems

3,223



3,127





Space

2,337



2,416





Total net sales

$ 11,635



$ 11,212



















Operating profit











Aeronautics

$ 474



$ 439





Missiles and Fire Control

261



234





Rotary and Mission Systems

311



128





Space

264



290





Total business segment operating profit

1,310



1,091





Unallocated items











FAS/CAS operating adjustment

451



403





Other, net

(36)



(92)





Total unallocated items

415



311





Total consolidated operating profit

$ 1,725



$ 1,402



















Net sales of the business segments exclude intersegment sales as these activities are eliminated in consolidation. Operating profit of the business segments includes the corporation's share of earnings or losses from equity method investees as the operating activities of the equity method investees are closely aligned with the operations of the corporation's business segments. In addition, operating profit of the corporation's business segments includes total pension costs recoverable on U.S. Government contracts as determined in accordance with CAS.

Operating profit of the business segments excludes the FAS/CAS operating adjustment, which represents the difference between the service cost portion of pension cost recorded in accordance with FAS and CAS pension cost; the non-service cost for all postretirement benefit plans, which is recorded in other non-operating expense, net; expense for stock-based compensation; the effects of items not considered part of management's evaluation of segment operating performance, such as charges related to significant severance actions and certain asset impairments; gains or losses from significant divestitures; the effects of certain legal settlements; corporate costs not allocated to the corporation's business segments; and other miscellaneous corporate activities. Changes in net sales and operating profit generally are expressed in terms of volume. Changes in volume refer to increases or decreases in sales or operating profit resulting from varying production activity or service levels on individual contracts. Volume changes in segment operating profit are typically based on the current profit booking rate for a particular contract.

In addition, comparability of the corporation's segment sales, operating profit and operating margin may be impacted favorably or unfavorably by changes in profit booking rates on the corporation's contracts for which it recognizes revenue over a period of time using the percentage-of-completion cost-to-cost method to measure progress towards completion. Increases in the profit booking rates, typically referred to as risk retirements, usually relate to revisions in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations that reflect improved conditions on a particular contract. Conversely, conditions on a particular contract may deteriorate, resulting in an increase in the estimated total costs to fulfill the performance obligations and a reduction in the profit booking rate. Increases or decreases in profit booking rates are recognized in the current period and reflect the inception-to-date effect of such changes. Segment operating profit and margin may also be impacted favorably or unfavorably by other items, which may or may not impact sales. Favorable items may include the positive resolution of contractual matters, cost recoveries on restructuring charges, insurance recoveries and gains on sales of assets. Unfavorable items may include the adverse resolution of contractual matters; restructuring charges, except for significant severance actions which are excluded from segment operating results; reserves for disputes; certain asset impairments; and losses on sales of certain assets.

The corporation's consolidated net adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, represented approximately 32 percent of total segment operating profit in the first quarter of 2018, compared to approximately 27 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Aeronautics



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales

$ 4,398



$ 4,120





Operating profit

$ 474



$ 439





Operating margin

10.8 %

10.7 %



Aeronautics' net sales in the first quarter of 2018 increased $278 million, or 7 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $185 million for the F-35 program due to increased volume on production and sustainment; and about $80 million for other combat aircraft modernization programs due to increased volume (primarily the F-16 and F-22 programs).

Aeronautics' operating profit in the first quarter of 2018 increased $35 million, or 8 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. Operating profit increased approximately $25 million for the F-35 program primarily due to increased volume on production and sustainment; and about $15 million for other combat aircraft modernization programs due to increased risk retirements and volume. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were comparable in the first quarters of 2018 and 2017.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales

$ 1,677



$ 1,549





Operating profit

$ 261



$ 234





Operating margin

15.6 %

15.1 %



MFC's net sales in the first quarter of 2018 increased $128 million, or 8 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $70 million for increased volume on classified programs; and about $50 million for tactical missiles programs due to increased volume (primarily Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) missile and Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM).

MFC's operating profit in the first quarter of 2018 increased $27 million, or 12 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. Operating profit increased approximately $15 million for sensors and global sustainment (previously referred to as fire control) programs due to increased risk retirements, partially offset by lower operating profit due to contract mix (primarily Apache, LANTIRN® and SNIPER®); and about $15 million for air and missile defense programs due to increased risk retirements. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $45 million higher in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Rotary and Mission Systems



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales

$ 3,223



$ 3,127





Operating profit

$ 311



$ 128





Operating margin

9.6 %

4.1 %



RMS' net sales in the first quarter of 2018 increased $96 million, or 3 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of approximately $95 million for training and logistics solutions (TLS) programs due to higher volume on various programs; about $95 million for integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to higher volume (primarily radar surveillance systems programs and the Aegis Combat System (Aegis)); and about $90 million for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C6ISR) programs due to higher volume. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $190 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs due to lower volume for government helicopter programs.

RMS' operating profit in the first quarter of 2018 increased $183 million, or 143 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. Operating profit increased approximately $120 million for C6ISR programs primarily due a charge for performance matters on the EADGE-T contract, which was recorded in the first quarter of 2017 and did not recur in 2018; about $50 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs primarily due to favorable cost performance; and about $10 million for TLS programs due to higher volume. Operating profit for IWSS programs was comparable in both periods as a $35 million charge for performance matters on a ground based radar program in the first quarter of 2018 was offset by increased risk retirements on other programs. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $110 million higher in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Space



(in millions)

Quarters Ended







March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



Net sales

$ 2,337



$ 2,416





Operating profit

$ 264



$ 290





Operating margin

11.3 %

12.0 %



Space's net sales in the first quarter of 2018 decreased $79 million, or 3 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to approximately $100 million for government satellite programs (primarily Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) and Advanced Extremely High Frequency system (AEHF)) due to lower volume; and about $35 million for commercial satellite programs due to lower volume. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of approximately $60 million for strategic missile and defense systems programs due to higher volume from AWE Management Limited (AWE), partially offset by lower volume for Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) programs.

Space's operating profit in the first quarter of 2018 decreased $26 million, or 9 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. Operating profit decreased approximately $25 million for strategic missile and defense systems due to lower risk retirements (primarily FBM programs). Operating profit for commercial satellites was comparable in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017, which included a charge for approximately $25 million for a performance matter in both periods. Adjustments not related to volume, including net profit booking rate adjustments, were about $30 million lower in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017.

Total equity earnings recognized by Space (primarily ULA) represented approximately $85 million, or 32 percent, of Space's operating profit in the first quarter of 2018, compared to approximately $80 million, or 28 percent, in the first quarter of 2017.

Income Taxes

The corporation's effective income tax rate was 14.9 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 23.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The rate for the first quarter of 2018 includes the provisional impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Act) enacted in December 2017. The rates for both periods benefited from tax deductions for dividends paid to our defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature, tax deductions for employee equity awards, and the research and development tax credit. The rate for the first quarter of 2018 also benefited from the Tax Act's deduction for foreign derived intangible income. The rate for the first quarter of 2017 benefited from tax deductions for U.S. manufacturing activities, which the Tax Act repealed for years after 2017.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G). While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of Lockheed Martin, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

Business segment operating profit represents the total earnings from our business segments before unallocated income and expense, interest expense, other non-operating income and expenses, and income tax expense. This measure is used by our senior management in evaluating the performance of our business segments. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.







2018 Outlook



(in millions)

Current Update

January 2018

















Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)

$5,315 – $5,465

$5,200 – $5,350



FAS/CAS operating adjustment1

~1,805

~1,805



Other, net 2

~(175)

~(175)



Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)

$6,945 – $7,095

$6,830 – $6,980















1 Refer to the Qualified Pension Plan Expense table on page 3 of this news release for a detail of the FAS/CAS operating adjustment, which excludes $795 million of expected non-service cost that will be recorded in other non-operating expense, net in accordance with ASU 2017-07.

2 Other, net presented above previously included $75 million of expected non-service cost related to the corporation's non-qualified and other postretirement benefit plans, which is recorded in other non-operating expense, net in accordance with ASU 2017-07.



Lockheed Martin Corporation













Consolidated Statements of Earnings1













(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)































Quarters Ended





March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017























Net sales $ 11,635

$ 11,212























Cost of sales (9,977)

(9,806)























Gross profit2 1,658

1,406























Other income (expense), net3 67

(4)























Operating profit2,3 1,725

1,402























Interest expense (155)

(155)























Other non-operating expense, net (210)

(212)























Earnings before income taxes 1,360

1,035























Income tax expense (203)

(246)























Net earnings2,3 $ 1,157

$ 789























Effective tax rate 14.9 % 23.8 %





















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 4.05

$ 2.72







Diluted2,3 $ 4.02

$ 2.69























Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 285.5

290.0







Diluted 287.9

292.8























Common shares reported in stockholders' equity at end of period 284

288













1 The corporation closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on Mar. 25 for the first quarter of 2018 and Mar. 26 for the first quarter of 2017. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the corporation's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.



2 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation revised its estimated costs to complete the EADGE-T contract, as a consequence of ongoing performance matters and recorded an additional reserve of $120 million ($74 million, or $0.25 per share, after tax) at its RMS business segment.



3 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation recognized a $64 million charge ($40 million, or $0.14 per share, after tax), which represents the corporation's portion of a non-cash asset impairment charge recorded by the corporation's equity method investee, Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center LLC, (AMMROC).

Lockheed Martin Corporation





















Business Segment Summary Operating Results





















(unaudited; in millions)















































Quarters Ended















March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017



% Change







Net sales





















Aeronautics $ 4,398

$ 4,120



7 %







Missiles and Fire Control 1,677

1,549



8 %







Rotary and Mission Systems 3,223

3,127



3 %







Space 2,337

2,416



(3) %







Total net sales $ 11,635

$ 11,212



4 %































Operating profit





















Aeronautics $ 474

$ 439



8 %







Missiles and Fire Control 261

234



12 %







Rotary and Mission Systems1 311

128



143 %







Space 264

290



(9) %







Total business segment operating profit1 1,310

1,091



20 %







Unallocated items





















FAS/CAS operating adjustment 451

403















Other, net2 (36)

(92)















Total unallocated items 415

311



33 %







Total consolidated operating profit1,2 $ 1,725

$ 1,402



23 %































Operating margins





















Aeronautics 10.8 % 10.7 %













Missiles and Fire Control 15.6 % 15.1 %













Rotary and Mission Systems 9.6 % 4.1 %













Space 11.3 % 12.0 %













Total business segment operating margins 11.3 % 9.7 %





































Total consolidated operating margins 14.8 % 12.5 %





































1 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation revised its estimated costs to complete the EADGE-T contract, as a consequence of ongoing performance matters and recorded an additional reserve of $120 million ($74 million, or $0.25 per share, after tax) at its RMS business segment.























2 In the first quarter of 2017, the corporation recognized a $64 million charge ($40 million, or $0.14 per share, after tax), which represents the corporation's portion of a non-cash asset impairment charge recorded by the corporation's equity method investee, AMMROC.



Lockheed Martin Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheets





(unaudited; in millions, except par value)































March 25,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,393

$ 2,861 Receivables, net 2,373

2,265 Contract assets 9,405

7,992 Inventories 3,196

2,878 Other current assets 449

1,509 Total current assets 17,816

17,505







Property, plant and equipment, net 5,749

5,775 Goodwill 10,806

10,807 Intangible assets, net 3,730

3,797 Deferred income taxes 3,084

3,156 Other noncurrent assets 5,449

5,580 Total assets $ 46,634

$ 46,620







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 2,715

$ 1,467 Contract liabilities 6,550

7,028 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 1,771

1,785 Current maturities of long-term debt

750

750 Other current liabilities 2,188

1,883 Total current liabilities 13,974

12,913







Long-term debt, net 13,473

13,513 Accrued pension liabilities 14,199

15,703 Other postretirement benefit liabilities 713

719 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,386

4,548 Total liabilities 46,745

47,396







Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $1 par value per share 284

284 Additional paid-in capital -

- Retained earnings 14,123

11,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,589)

(12,539) Total stockholders' deficit (182)

(850) Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary 71

74 Total deficit (111)

(776) Total liabilities and equity $ 46,634

$ 46,620

Lockheed Martin Corporation





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(unaudited; in millions)























Quarters Ended

March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017







Operating activities





Net earnings $ 1,157

$ 789 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 279

285 Stock-based compensation 38

44 Changes in assets and liabilities





Receivables, net (108)

(799) Contract assets (1,413)

(62) Inventories (318)

(225) Accounts payable 1,290

1,111 Contract liabilities (478)

(185) Postretirement benefit plans (1,145)

345 Income taxes 1,064

175 Other, net 266

188 Net cash provided by operating activities 632

1,666







Investing activities





Capital expenditures (216)

(170) Other, net 130

4 Net cash used for investing activities (86)

(166)







Financing activities





Repurchases of common stock (300)

(500) Dividends paid (586)

(544) Proceeds from stock option exercises 33

31 Other, net (161)

(108) Net cash used for financing activities (1,014)

(1,121)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (468)

379 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,861

1,837 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,393

$ 2,216

Lockheed Martin Corporation

























Consolidated Statement of Equity

























(unaudited; in millions)



































































Accumulated

















Additional





Other

Total

Noncontrolling





Common

Paid-in

Retained

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

Interests

Total

Stock

Capital

Earnings

Loss

Deficit4

in Subsidiary

Equity4























































Balance at Dec. 31, 2017 $ 284

$ -

$ 11,405

$ (12,539)

$ (850)

$ 74

$ (776)



























Net earnings -

-

1,157

-

1,157

-

1,157



























Other comprehensive income, net of tax1 -

-

-

358

358

-

358



























Repurchases of common stock (1)

(25)

(274)

-

(300)

-

(300)



























Dividends declared2 -

-

(573)

-

(573)

-

(573)



























Stock-based awards, ESOP activity and other 1

25

-

-

26

-

26



























Reclassification of effects from tax reform3 -

-

2,408

(2,408)

-

-

-



























Net decrease in noncontrolling interests in subsidiary -

-

-

-

-

(3)

(3)























































Balance at March 25, 2018 $ 284

$ -

$ 14,123

$ (14,589)

$ (182)

$ 71

$ (111)



















































































1 Primarily represents the reclassification adjustment for the recognition of prior period amounts related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans.



























2 Represents dividends of $2.00 per share declared for the first quarter of 2018.



























3 In the first quarter of 2018, the corporation adopted ASU 2018-02, Income Statement - Reporting Comprehensive Income (Topic 220): Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income. Accordingly, the corporation reclassified the stranded income tax effects in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from the Tax Act to retained earnings.



























4 The deficit in equity was predominantly due to a $1.9 billion net one-time charge recorded at Dec. 31, 2017, which was primarily due to the estimated impacts of the enactment of the Tax Act and the annual Dec. 31, 2017 re-measurement adjustment related to the corporation's pension and other postretirement benefit plans of $1.4 billion. Under Maryland law, if a corporation has a deficit in equity, it is still able to pay dividends and make share repurchases in an amount limited to its net earnings in either the current or the preceding fiscal year or from the net earnings for the preceding eight quarters and if it is otherwise able to pay its debts as these come due.

Lockheed Martin Corporation





Operating Data





(unaudited; in millions, except aircraft deliveries)





























Backlog March 25,

2018

Dec. 31,

2017 Aeronautics $ 35,111

$ 35,692 Missiles and Fire Control 18,018

17,729 Rotary and Mission Systems 30,096

30,030 Space 21,531

22,042 Total backlog $ 104,756

$ 105,493









Quarters Ended Aircraft Deliveries March 25,

2018

March 26,

2017 F-35 14

15 F-16 -

2 C-130J 3

5 C-5 1

1 Government helicopter programs 18

32 Commercial helicopter programs 1

- International military helicopter programs 1

1

Lockheed Martin Corporation





























































Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Adjusted for Impacts of New Accounting Standards



















































(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)































































































































































































Quarter Ended March 26, 2017

Quarter Ended June 25, 2017

Quarter Ended Sept. 24, 2017

Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2017



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted































































Aeronautics $ 4,106

$ 14

$ -

$ 4,120

$ 5,225

$ (303)

$ -

$ 4,922

$ 4,771

$ (55)

$ -

$ 4,716

$ 6,046

$ (394)

$ -

$ 5,652































































Missiles and Fire Control 1,489

60

-

1,549

1,637

147

-

1,784

1,793

164

-

1,957

2,293

(301)

-

1,992































































Rotary and Mission Systems 3,101

26

-

3,127

3,410

4

-

3,414

3,353

10

-

3,363

4,351

(592)

-

3,759































































Space 2,361

55

-

2,416

2,413

30

-

2,443

2,252

53

-

2,305

2,447

(6)

-

2,441































































Net sales 11,057

155

-

11,212

12,685

(122)

-

12,563

12,169

172

-

12,341

15,137

(1,293)

-

13,844































































Aeronautics 436

3

-

439

550

17

-

567

517

(4)

-

513

661

(4)

-

657































































Missiles and Fire Control 219

15

-

234

268

(15)

-

253

270

28

-

298

296

(47)

-

249































































Rotary and Mission Systems 108

20

-

128

254

17

-

271

244

13

-

257

299

(53)

-

246































































Space 288

2

-

290

256

-

-

256

218

1

-

219

231

(16)

-

215































































Business Segment Operating Profit 1,051

40

-

1,091

1,328

19

-

1,347

1,249

38

-

1,287

1,487

(120)

-

1,367































































Total Unallocated Items 98

-

213

311

157

-

212

369

179

-

211

390

372

-

210

582































































Total Consolidated Operating Profit 1,149

40

213

1,402

1,485

19

212

1,716

1,428

38

211

1,677

1,859

(120)

210

1,949































































Interest expense (155)

-

-

(155)

(160)

-

-

(160)

(162)

-

-

(162)

(174)

-

-

(174)































































Other non-operating income (expense), net 1

-

(213)

(212)

(2)

-

(212)

(214)

(7)

-

(211)

(218)

7

-

(210)

(203)































































Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 995

40

-

1,035

1,323

19

-

1,342

1,259

38

-

1,297

1,692

(120)

-

1,572































































Income tax expense (232)

(14)

-

(246)

(381)

(6)

-

(387)

(320)

(14)

-

(334)

(2,407)

18

-

(2,389)































































Net earnings from continuing operations 763

26

-

789

942

13

-

955

939

24

-

963

(715)

(102)

-

(817)































































Net earnings from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

-

-

73































































Net earnings $ 763

$ 26

$ -

$ 789

$ 942

$ 13

$ -

$ 955

$ 939

$ 24

$ -

$ 963

$ (642)

$ (102)

$ -

$ (744)































































Effective tax rate 23.3%









23.8%

28.8%









28.8%

25.4%









25.8%

142.3%









152.0%































































Earnings per common share





























































































































Basic





























































































































Continuing operations $ 2.63

$ 0.09

$ -

$ 2.72

$ 3.27

$ 0.04

$ -

$ 3.31

$ 3.27

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 3.35

$ (2.50)

$ (0.35)

$ -

$ (2.85)































































Discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.25

-

-

0.25































































Basic earnings per common share $ 2.63

$ 0.09

$ -

$ 2.72

$ 3.27

$ 0.04

$ -

$ 3.31

$ 3.27

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 3.35

$ (2.25)

$ (0.35)

$ -

$ (2.60)































































Diluted





























































































































Continuing operations $ 2.61

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 2.69

$ 3.23

$ 0.05

$ -

$ 3.28

$ 3.24

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 3.32

$ (2.50)

$ (0.35)

$ -

$ (2.85)































































Discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.25

-

-

0.25































































Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.61

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 2.69

$ 3.23

$ 0.05

$ -

$ 3.28

$ 3.24

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 3.32

$ (2.25)

$ (0.35)

$ -

$ (2.60)

Lockheed Martin Corporation





























































Consolidated Statements of Earnings - Adjusted for Impacts of New Accounting Standards





















































(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)































































































































































































Three Months Ended March 26, 2017

Six Months June 25, 2017

Nine Months Ended Sept. 24, 2017

Twelve Months Dec. 31, 2017



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments for New Rev Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted



Historical

Adjustments

for New Rev

Rec Guidance

Reclassification

for New Pension

Guidance



Adjusted































































Aeronautics $ 4,106

$ 14

$ -

$ 4,120

$ 9,331

$ (289)

$ -

$ 9,042

$ 14,102

$ (344)

$ -

$ 13,758

$ 20,148

$ (738)

$ -

$ 19,410































































Missiles and Fire Control 1,489

60

-

1,549

3,126

207

-

3,333

4,919

371

-

5,290

7,212

70

-

7,282































































Rotary and Mission Systems 3,101

26

-

3,127

6,511

30

-

6,541

9,864

40

-

9,904

14,215

(552)

-

13,663































































Space 2,361

55

-

2,416

4,774

85

-

4,859

7,026

138

-

7,164

9,473

132

-

9,605































































Net sales 11,057

155

-

11,212

23,742

33

-

23,775

35,911

205

-

36,116

51,048

(1,088)

-

49,960































































Aeronautics 436

3

-

439

986

20

-

1,006

1,503

16

-

1,519

2,164

12

-

2,176































































Missiles and Fire Control 219

15

-

234

487

-

-

487

757

28

-

785

1,053

(19)

-

1,034































































Rotary and Mission Systems 108

20

-

128

362

37

-

399

606

50

-

656

905

(3)

-

902































































Space 288

2

-

290

544

2

-

546

762

3

-

765

993

(13)

-

980































































Business Segment Operating Profit 1,051

40

-

1,091

2,379

59

-

2,438

3,628

97

-

3,725

5,115

(23)

-

5,092































































Total Unallocated Items 98

-

213

311

255

-

425

680

434

-

636

1,070

806

-

846

1,652































































Total Consolidated Operating Profit 1,149

40

213

1,402

2,634

59

425

3,118

4,062

97

636

4,795

5,921

(23)

846

6,744































































Interest expense (155)

-

-

(155)

(315)

-

-

(315)

(477)

-

-

(477)

(651)

-

-

(651)































































Other non-operating income (expense), net 1

-

(213)

(212)

(1)

-

(425)

(426)

(8)

-

(636)

(644)

(1)

-

(846)

(847)































































Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 995

40

-

1,035

2,318

59

-

2,377

3,577

97

-

3,674

5,269

(23)

-

5,246































































Income tax expense (232)

(14)

-

(246)

(613)

(20)

-

(633)

(933)

(34)

-

(967)

(3,340)

(16)

-

(3,356)































































Net earnings from continuing operations 763

26

-

789

1,705

39

-

1,744

2,644

63

-

2,707

1,929

(39)

-

1,890































































Net earnings from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

73

-

-

73































































Net earnings $ 763

$ 26

$ -

$ 789

$ 1,705

$ 39

$ -

$ 1,744

$ 2,644

$ 63

$ -

$ 2,707

$ 2,002

$ (39)

$ -

$ 1,963































































Effective tax rate 23.3%









23.8%

26.4%









26.6%

26.1%









26.3%

63.4%









64.0%































































Earnings per common share





























































































































Basic





























































































































Continuing operations $ 2.63

$ 0.09

$ -

$ 2.72

$ 5.90

$ 0.13

$ -

$ 6.03

$ 9.16

$ 0.22

$ -

$ 9.38

$ 6.70

$ (0.14)

$ -

$ 6.56































































Discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.26

-

-

0.26































































Basic earnings per common share $ 2.63

$ 0.09

$ -

$ 2.72

$ 5.90

$ 0.13

$ -

$ 6.03

$ 9.16

$ 0.22

$ -

$ 9.38

$ 6.96

$ (0.14)

$ -

$ 6.82































































Diluted





























































































































Continuing operations $ 2.61

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 2.69

$ 5.84

$ 0.13

$ -

$ 5.97

$ 9.08

$ 0.21

$ -

$ 9.29

$ 6.64

$ (0.14)

$ -

$ 6.50































































Discontinued operations -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.25

-

-

0.25































































Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.61

$ 0.08

$ -

$ 2.69

$ 5.84

$ 0.13

$ -

$ 5.97

$ 9.08

$ 0.21

$ -

$ 9.29

$ 6.89

$ (0.14)

$ -

$ 6.75

