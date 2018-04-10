Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management

GRC 20/20 recognized Keylight's dynamic documents functionality with the GRC 20/20 Innovation Award for Enterprise GRC Management. The dynamic documents feature allows users to easily create GRC-related documents as tables and turn sections, clauses, and citations into records. Each dynamic record is assigned an owner, cataloged and tracked, and can be linked out to other records in Keylight to provide evidence or support for compliance activities.

"Any business unit with a GRC initiative that involves compliance mandates, risks, audits, policies, or procedures throughout the organization can use Keylight's dynamic documents," said Rasmussen. "The solution makes GRC more interactive, relevant, and brings insightful relationships and knowledge into contextual awareness in the organization."

Lockpath's patent-pending Keylight Formula Engine, which allows users to create complex risk calculations, won the GRC 20/20 Innovation Award for IT GRC Management. Users can nimbly adapt their calculations as external risks or other inputs change. The cross-platform calculations enabled by the Keylight Formula Engine allow enterprise GRC managers to better use and incorporate IT risks into their risk calculations.

"We are honored to be recognized by two GRC Innovation Awards," Chris Caldwell, Lockpath CEO and founder said. "Innovation continues to be a driver of the Keylight roadmap. Dynamic documents and the formula engine are two innovations that exemplify our mission of designing GRC software that is easier to use and helps our customers manage organizational risk."

Lockpath's Keylight Platform is an enterprise risk management (ERM) platform designed to help organizations centralize their compliance and risk management programs. Keylight consists of a fully integrated suite of applications that work together to strengthen GRC and ERM programs.



More information on the GRC Innovation Awards can be found on GRC 20/20's website. To learn more about the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com.

About GRC 20/20

GRC 20/20 Research, LLC (GRC 20/20) provides clarity of insight into governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions and strategies through objective market research, benchmarking, training, and analysis. We provide independent and objective insight into leading GRC practices and processes, including market dynamics and intelligence; risk, regulatory and technology trends; competitive landscapes; market sizing; expenditure priorities; and mergers and acquisitions. GRC 20/20 advises the entire ecosystem of GRC solution purchasers within organizations, professional service firms, and solution providers. We serve the needs of organizations that seek clarity, guidance and advice in dealing with a dizzying array of disruptive issues, processes, information and technologies while trying to maintain control of a distributed and dynamic business environment. Whether focused on a specific risk, regulation, department, or enterprise GRC strategy, organizations seek clarity through GRC 20/20. This clarity is delivered through analysts with real-world expertise, independence, creativity, and objectivity that understand GRC challenges and how to solve them practically and not just theoretically. Our clients include Fortune 1000 companies, major professional service firms, and an array of GRC solution providers who require our research and advise to apply strategies and technology to meet the GRC challenges they face.

About Lockpath

Lockpath is a market leader in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory compliance (GRC) and information security (InfoSec) software. The company's flexible, scalable and fully integrated suite of applications is used by organizations to manage risk, demonstrate regulatory compliance, and automate business processes — all in order to achieve audit-ready status. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. The company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information on Lockpath and the Keylight Platform, visit lockpath.com. Follow LockPath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @LockPath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for LockPath

lockpathpr@lumina.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockpath-receives-grc-innovation-awards-for-enterprise-grc-and-it-grc-management-300627081.html

SOURCE Lockpath

Related Links

http://lockpath.com

