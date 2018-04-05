Lodging Stocks' Research Reports Released on Expedia, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, and Wyndham Worldwide

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Expedia Group

Bellevue, Washington headquartered Expedia Group Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 2.14% higher at $109.26 with a total trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.49% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.39%. Furthermore, shares of Expedia, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.97.

On March 26th, 2018, Expedia Group, Inc., formerly Expedia, announced that the Company changed its corporate name from "Expedia, Inc." to "Expedia Group, Inc." The stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the "EXPE" ticker symbol.

On April 04th, 2018, research firm Wedbush initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $117 per share.

Hyatt Hotels

Shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered Hyatt Hotels Corp. ended at $76.84, up 1.20% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 694,606 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.84% in the last month, 4.11% in the previous three months, and 43.44% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.03% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Hyatt Hotels, which develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties, have an RSI of 44.98.

On March 13th, 2018, Hyatt Hotels announced the opening of Hyatt Place Macaé, a smartly designed, high-tech, and contemporary hotel in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro. The hotel is part of a larger master development agreement between Hyatt affiliates and Elandis to develop a total of nine Hyatt Place hotels across Brazil.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $80 a share to $84 a share.

Marriott International

Bethesda, Maryland headquartered Marriott International Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 2.50% higher at $135.81. A total volume of 3.19 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.06% in the past month, 1.54% over the previous three months, and 46.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 12.35% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Marriott, which operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide, have an RSI of 46.59.

On April 02nd, 2018, Marriott announced that it will report its Q1 2018 earnings results on May 08th, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call on May 09th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings. Mr. Arne Sorenson, President and CEO, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss the Company's performance.

Wyndham Worldwide

On Wednesday, shares in Parsippany, New Jersey headquartered Wyndham Worldwide Corp. recorded a trading volume of 574,322 shares. The stock finished 1.16% higher at $113.45. The Company's shares have advanced 35.06% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.77%. Furthermore, shares of Wyndham Worldwide, which provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide, have an RSI of 44.02.

On March 19th, 2018, Wyndham Worldwide announced that the Company has publicly filed a Form-10 Registration Statement with the SEC in connection with its planned spin-off of its Hotel Group segment. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental business and financial information about each of the post-spin companies to its investor website.

