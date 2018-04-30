Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 decreased slightly as compared with the prior year period as lower earnings at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and lower parent company net investment income were mostly offset by higher earnings at CNA Financial Corporation and Loews Hotels & Co. The increased earnings per share reflects share repurchase activity in 2017 and 2018.

Book value per share decreased to $57.48 at March 31, 2018 from $57.83 at December 31, 2017. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $58.78 at March 31, 2018 from $57.91 at December 31, 2017.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2018 2017





Income before net investment gains $ 286

$ 275

Net investment gains 7

20

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 293

$ 295







Net income per share $ 0.89

$ 0.87









March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Book value per share $ 57.48

$ 57.83

Book value per share excluding AOCI 58.78

57.91



CNA's earnings increased mainly due to improved P&C underwriting results and a reduction in the corporate tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act"). These improvements were partially offset by the decline in limited partnership investment results, higher adverse reserve development under the 2010 asbestos and environmental pollution loss portfolio transfer, and lower realized investment results.

Diamond Offshore's results declined due to continuing depressed market conditions, partially offset by lower depreciation expense resulting mainly from asset impairment charges taken in prior years. In 2018, net earnings benefited from a favorable adjustment to an uncertain tax position recorded at year-end 2017 related to the Tax Act.

Boardwalk Pipeline's earnings declined due to the revenue impact stemming from the restructuring of a firm transportation contract in 2017 as well as lower storage and parking and lending revenues. At the Loews level, these decreases were offset by a lower corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Act.

Loews Hotels & Co's earnings increased due to improved operating performance at joint venture properties. Earnings also benefited from improved results at several owned hotels, primarily the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, and a lower corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Act. Results in 2017 included a $10 million net pretax gain on the sale of a joint venture property and the impairment of an investment in another joint venture property.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio decreased primarily due to lower performance from equity securities, partially offset by a lower corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Act.

Corporate and other results improved before income tax in 2018 due mainly to income generated by Consolidated Container Company and the absence of transaction-related expenses incurred in 2017 related to the acquisition of Consolidated Container. The lowering of the corporate tax rate resulted in a slight deterioration in Corporate and other after-tax results in 2018.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At March 31, 2018, there were 322.4 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company repurchased 9.9 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $497 million. From April 1, 2018 to April 27, 2018, the Company repurchased an additional 4.0 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $207 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries





Selected Financial Information







































Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions) 2018 2017

Revenues:



CNA Financial (a) (b) $ 2,535 $ 2,329 Diamond Offshore 299 377 Boardwalk Pipeline 337 368 Loews Hotels & Co 183 167 Investment income and other (c) 227 59 Total $ 3,581 $ 3,300







Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:



CNA Financial (a) (d) $ 347 $ 345 Diamond Offshore (25) 25 Boardwalk Pipeline 95 118 Loews Hotels & Co 20 19 Investment income, net 14 59 Corporate and other (c) (46) (56) Total $ 405 $ 510







Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial (a) (d) $ 261 $ 234 Diamond Offshore (e) 10 12 Boardwalk Pipeline 36 37 Loews Hotels & Co 13 10 Investment income, net 11 38 Corporate and other (c) (38) (36) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 293 $ 295











(a) Includes realized investment gains of $9 million ($7 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and $34 million ($20 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. (b) Includes an increase of $137 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 due to the implementation of a new accounting standard for revenue recognition (Accounting Standard Update 2014-09) on January 1, 2018. The new standard increases revenues and expenses to reflect the gross amounts paid by consumers for CNA's non-insurance warranty products. (c) Includes the financial results of Consolidated Container Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018 subsequent to its acquisition on May 22, 2017, corporate interest expense and other unallocated corporate expenses. (d) Includes charges of $40 million ($28 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and $20 million ($12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 related to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNAʼs legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (e) Includes a $43 million ($23 million after noncontrolling interests) favorable adjustment to an uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017 related to the Tax Act for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Review



































Three Months Ended March 31,

(In millions, except per share data) 2018 2017

Revenues:



Insurance premiums $ 1,785 $ 1,645 Net investment income 506 604 Investment gains 9 34 Operating revenues and other (a) (b) 1,281 1,017 Total 3,581 3,300







Expenses:



Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits (c) 1,339 1,293 Operating expenses and other (a) (b) 1,837 1,497 Total 3,176 2,790







Income before income tax 405 510 Income tax expense (d) (25) (119) Net income 380 391 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (87) (96) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 293 $ 295







Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 0.89 $ 0.87







Weighted average number of shares 328.72 337.68









(a) Includes the financial results of Consolidated Container Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018 subsequent to its acquisition on May 22, 2017. (b) Includes an increase of $137 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 due to the implementation of a new accounting standard for revenue recognition (Accounting Standard Update 2014-09) on January 1, 2018. The new standard increases revenues and expenses to reflect the gross amounts paid by consumers for CNA's non-insurance warranty products. (c) Includes charges of $40 million ($28 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and $20 million ($12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 related to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNAʼs legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (d) Includes a $43 million ($23 million after noncontrolling interests) favorable adjustment to an uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017 related to the Tax Act for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

