Logicalis US Delivers Innovative Solutions for Cleveland Metroparks

Leading technology service provider develops and deploys essential technology infrastructure for 25,000-acre park system.

TROY, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When an organization is challenged with multiple out-of-the box networking and security tools, as well as outdated communications protocols, it can prohibit strategic growth. That's the obstacle that Cleveland Metroparks faced until CEO Mark Zimmerman and CIO Anthony Joy turned to leading technology service provider, Logicalis US, to develop and deploy a technology infrastructure that sets them up for success, future growth and optimization.

Joy and Zimmerman set out to tackle various IT challenges including siloed networks, limited visibility into the big picture, multiple security point products that created a range of vulnerability gaps, and a traditional telephony system with no way to support mobile devices. It was then that they turned to Logicalis for the overhaul, and together, the two companies began their long-standing partnership and executed a strategic plan focused on connectivity, mobility, collaboration, and integration.

"The partnership with Logicalis has been critical to not only modernizing our entire environment over the last 10 plus years, but also to keep us ahead of new technologies that enable Cleveland Metroparks to continue to innovate and maintain our status as a world-class park system," said Joy.

Key solutions led by the Logicalis team throughout their partnership with Metroparks include:

Designing and deploying Metroparks' first wireless network to provide the team with complete transparency into and management over their network operations.





Building a new voice system for Metroparks on Cisco's Unified Communications voice over IP (VoIP) platform. When the time for a refresh approached, the initial Cisco investments were matured and the Logicalis team migrated Metroparks to the Cisco Cloud Calling platform.





Integrating and launching Cisco next-generation firewalls: Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), and Cisco Duo, along with a five-year Cisco enterprise agreement in order to protect all of Metroparks' vulnerability gaps, even while employees work in disparate places.

"We appreciate the depth and breadth of the expertise offered by Logicalis in support of our mission," said Zimmerman.

With Logicalis by their side, Zimmerman and Joy have been able to drive innovation in support of their vision for Cleveland Metroparks as a unique gem for the community.

"What differentiates Logicalis is that we're not experts in one area, we're experts across the full range of IT disciplines, which makes it easy to be a one-stop shop," said Matt Previts, Key Account Executive at Logicalis. "The Metroparks team always said that access to our range of technical talent provides such peace of mind because they know they can bounce ideas off of us and trust that we'll give them an honest assessment."

More details on the work with Logicalis and Cleveland Metroparks can be found in the online case study.

