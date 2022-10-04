Lolita Dessert Club Introduces Special Homemade Crepes to Their Miami Café and Bakery Menu

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lolita Dessert Club, a Miami café known for its pink decor, fairytale vibes, and decadent desserts, is adding special homemade crepes to the menu. These treats are nothing quite like what we've seen before and feature handmade crepes filled with layers of flavor and textures with ingredients like banana pudding, ice cream, and cookies. With three special homemade crepes currently on the menu, Lolita Dessert Club is taking the Miami dessert scene by storm.

The first crepe added to the menu is their Crepe Brûlée. The crepe is filled with banana pudding and topped with a creamy custard, a chocolate cream cookie, and a Lolita waffle. The crepe is then sprinkled with sugar. The bakery heats the sugar with a torch to create a perfectly caramelized top that is reminiscent of creme brûlée.

The second crepe being added to the Lolita Dessert Club menu is the Nutella Crepe. This special homemade crepe is smothered in Nutella, filled with the customer's choice of banana pudding or ice cream, and then topped with thick vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, and tea cookies. The whole thing is then finished with a rich Nutella drizzle.

The third and last crepe being added to this Miami bakery's menu is the Cheesecake Crepe. This special homemade crepe is filled with banana pudding and topped with refreshing homemade cheesecake filling, tea cookies, and finished with a sweet berry jam.

You can enjoy any of these crepes by ordering them a la carte from the bakery online or you can hire Lolita Dessert Club for your next event. Lolita Dessert Club is much more than a local bakery — it's a bakery, café, and catering company.

If you'd like to enjoy Lolita Dessert Club, the bakery invites you to join them in their tea room, book them for an event, or schedule a picnic where they will take care of everything — including the blankets! If you choose to have Lolita Dessert Club set up a picnic for you, they offer several different packages so you can enjoy anything from a romantic picnic for two to a picnic with a group of friends. Choose from charcuterie boards, sweets, champagne, and more! You can even ask about enjoying some of their new crepes at your next picnic.

Lolita Dessert Club also specializes in providing desserts for special events like baby showers, weddings, and family gatherings. Imagine these picture-perfect crepes, chocolate-covered strawberries, macaroons, and bonbons at your next get together. Desserts from Lolita can make any occasion truly worth celebrating.

If you're looking for a venue for your next small gathering, Lolita Dessert Club offers their space and services for up to 20 guests. Their bakery is truly an Instagrammer's paradise with fairytale vibes and plenty of photo ops throughout, making it ideal for baby showers, gender reveal parties, birthday parties, and bachelorette parties.

About Lolita Dessert Club

Lolita Dessert Club was established in 2020 and opened its doors in 2021. Inspired by the owner's European roots, the bakery and café enjoys bringing the flavors of Europe to Miami. Lolita Dessert Club proudly creates decadently delicious desserts and has designed their store to feel like a sweet wonderland that is almost surreal. The bakery features Instagram-worthy photo ops with a magical pink interior and exterior, grand piano, and of course, their picture-perfect desserts.

