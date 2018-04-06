Longtime Newsman Glenn Cook Named Executive Editor Of The Las Vegas Review-Journal

"Glenn has done an outstanding job leading the newsroom's day-to-day operations for the past two years. He's well-prepared for this new role," Moyer said.

Prior to his promotion, Cook served as the Review-Journal's managing editor for the past two years. Cook started at the paper as a copy editor, then was promoted to assistant city editor, then was promoted to senior editorial writer and then interim editor. Cook won several state and regional awards for column writing and editorial writing in his more than 11 years on the Review-Journal's editorial page.

"It's an honor to lead such an accomplished news organization," said Cook. "We take great pride in being Southern Nevada's watchdog. We're working hard every day to produce impactful journalism that holds individuals and institutions accountable. Our best work is ahead of us."

Cook is a graduate of the University of Arizona and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and creative writing. He holds a master's in communication from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Before joining the Review-Journal in 1996, Cook worked at The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, Arizona.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and its digital products, including LVRJ.com are the largest and most widely read and visited news and information sources in the state of Nevada, northern Arizona, and southern Utah. As the region's most trusted independent news media company, the award-winning Las Vegas Review-Journal has been serving Southern Nevadans for more than 100 years. The multi-media news, information and entertainment company owns a strong portfolio of print and digital niche products, including the monthly Luxury Las Vegas magazine; the weekly Spanish language newspaper El Tiempo; and online business journal the Las Vegas Business Press. In addition to 11 zoned weekly View Neighborhood Newspaper editions throughout the Las Vegas Valley, the Review-Journal also owns Boulder City Review, Pahrump Valley Times, and Tonopah Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News.

