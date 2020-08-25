Looking For a Way to Make a Difference?

HARVARD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mentoring Gardens "Granola For Hope" Project, (together with CareNowInc.org, a 501c3 Illinois non-profit) is offering Co-Operative partnerships to individuals, families, and businesses as part of their national expansion initiative. For a limited time, free "Start-Up kits" are available as they expand to your area. The Start-Up Kit includes fresh from the oven, heat-sealed samples made with LOVE from their small but motivated certified, licensed commercial kitchen, some business cards, and a copy of the agreement you'll receive upon initial inquiry.

The product (in natural and in gluten free) is a convenient Grain-full, great-tasting, Revolutionary snack you want to rep-EAT, Almost like a 'cookie' but satisfies the appetite, Naturally good, nothing like you've tasted before, Okay for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner, add some Lingering energy, Affirming we can do something good for humanity together!

This initiative was started as a youth-business-mentoring project, and as a way to avoid foreclosure in the 2008 economic downturn. In January 2020, pre-pandemic, Mentoring Gardens finally rented and furnished their first full-time commercial kitchen to grow this project. Due to COVID, many of their events have been canceled and while selling through "public gathering" is limited, they're forging through this time staying true to their goals, creating possibilities for anyone who has a desire and heart to run-with-the-ball.

If you hear about this opportunity and have other ways to share such as social media, a coffee shop, staff break-room or store counter, you can help make a difference for more people. Each of us involved is in a similar situation trying to survive "the results of a pandemic" and our repeat customers who frequently order or return to wherever our granola is sold, have made the difference!

"We want you to be part of the Mentoring Gardens "Granola For Hope" history, as well as the future! Our motto is "With every bite you're helping a job, a dream, a possibility!" Let's do something great together!" says the Diaz sisters, who started mentoring years ago as teenagers and are now helping to manage and grow Mentoring Gardens nationally.

Contact Forms are available at www.MentoringGardens.com

