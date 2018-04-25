Looking to Break Out of Routine? Financial Education Benefits Center Offers Discounts on Activities and Entertainment for Mental Refresh

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelty is not just about feeding our short attention spans in today's society where we're distracted by 15 microseconds of fame. Research has shown that new neural pathways created in the brain by novel experiences can refresh us from our stodgy routines and give us the mental rest we crave. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, encourages changing up routine for a mental refresh.

"So many of us work so hard, we get very stuck in our routines, possibly without realizing how mired we are," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "FEBC offers a wide variety of discounts on entertainment and activities that may provide a much-needed break."

Not everyone has the time or resources to take a full-length vacation. And not everyone is always so keen on travel, either. But for people who have well-ingrained routines, but are feeling too caught up in their normal lives, other options may provide relief. Experts say that our brains are plastic, and even changing small aspects of our environments or adding a small new activity to our lives can "remold" our brains.

FEBC's discounts allow members who might want to try a new restaurant or haven't been to the movies in months save on activities that break them out of the shell of their routines.

"It's important for people to take time for themselves, whether that means taking a class to learn something new or spending more with family," said Martinez. "FEBC promotes a holistically healthy lifestyle and offers savings and discounts to make achieving healthy goals even more possible. This includes breaking out of routine when needed."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/looking-to-break-out-of-routine-financial-education-benefits-center-offers-discounts-on-activities-and-entertainment-for-mental-refresh-300636144.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center