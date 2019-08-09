Loop Introduces a Recruiter-to-Candidate Chat Feature: Loop Flow Messenger

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop, a leading provider of recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management solutions, announced today the launch of a new recruiter-to-candidate chat feature: Loop Flow Messenger .

This new feature comes off the back of the direct-to-market release of Loop's private text messaging platform Loop Flow – a product that allows recruitment teams to leverage the immediacy of mobile through text messaging which drives efficiency by supporting functions including job alerts, interview reminders, application status updates, intuitive text flows, and more.

With Loop Flow Messenger, recruiters can start individual chats with candidates via the candidate's own mobile device to help expedite the entire recruitment process from the communication of new opportunities to the gathering of additional information and scheduling of interviews, right through to the coordination of offers and onboarding requirements and beyond. Recruiters can have individual chats open with multiple candidates at any point in time, making Loop Flow Messenger even more effective.

"Communication trends have shifted over the last 10 years with the emergence of mobile, making text messaging the preferred mode of communication in our everyday lives," said Megan Colins, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer of Loop. "This extends to candidate preferences in interacting with potential employers – they want transparency and immediacy in communication throughout the recruitment process. The Loop Flow platform and features, such as our Messenger function, allow organizations to provide the optimal recruiting experience for candidates with their brand."

With Loop Flow Messenger, recruiters can now have real-time text conversations with their candidates to help expedite communications throughout the recruitment process. With access to the full-featured Loop CRM, recruiting teams can leverage notifications to track their chats and ensure they never miss a candidate's response. Text-enabled automation tools are pre-configured to drive recruiter efficiency and the Loop Consent Manager engine ensures candidate privacy and GDPR requirements are met for audit and compliance.

"We are pleased to offer a compliant Messenger solution to our clients with flexible integration options from the Loop Platform. Our goal is to provide recruiting and HR teams with the messaging tools they need, recognizing that this is what their candidates and colleagues seek and expect in today's competitive market," said John Hancock, co-founder and CEO of Loop.

For more information on Loop, visit https://www.loopworks.com.

