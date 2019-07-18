Loop Introduces Loop Flow - a Private Text Messaging Platform to Drive Communication Efficiency in the Recruitment Process

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop, a leading provider of recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their private text messaging platform, Loop Flow .

When it comes to text message strategy for recruitment, pioneer Loop has been implementing text solutions globally since 2012, providing intelligent recruiting tools to help organizations optimize the candidate experience across all device types.

With the independent launch of these messaging elements from Loop's more robust recruitment marketing platform, organizations can enable text messaging as part of their overall recruiting strategy. Leveraging the immediacy of mobile with text messaging will enhance the candidate experience throughout the entire recruitment journey – increasing overall efficiency for recruiters and hiring managers.

With text messages being read 5x more than emails, recruiting teams will realize a significant advantage in the employment market by utilizing the Loop platform to automate communications for recruiting elements such as job alerts, interview reminders, application status updates, real time recruiter-to-candidate chat and more.

In addition, the average response time to a text message is just three minutes, enabling recruiters to foster instant connections with candidates, leading to increased process efficiency and improvements in both time- and cost-per-hire.

"Over the past 7 years, Loop has provided enterprise text messaging solutions as part of our overall suite of services for global partners and we are thrilled to now bring this turn-key product to the recruitment marketplace," said John Hancock, Co-founder and CEO of Loop.

The Loop team has agreed on a roadmap, over the next 6 months, to add additional messaging tools based on market demand to take advantage of the efficiency of text messaging for candidate and employee communications.

Mark Mergler, Loop's CTO, stated the Loop Flow product team is "completely focused on incorporating more of Loop's text messaging functionality into the core Loop Flow product over the course of 2019. We want to enable recruiters to easily use the power of mobile communication to engage with candidates and employees through the whole recruitment life-cycle."

About Loop

Loop's platform provides a complete, end-to-end recruiting solution incorporating recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management software which includes but is not limited to, configurable career sites, job distribution, automated job alerts, a private text messaging platform (Loop Flow), talent community functionality and quick-click application processes.

Loop's software ensures organizations can source candidates, determine fit, make great hires, reduce overall cost-per-hire while improving engagement and increasing retention.

The Loop platform delivers intuitive 2-way messaging, globally, and ensures organizations have a fully compliant set of mobile communication tools.

With operations in both the Americas and Europe, and Fortune 500 clients across many industries all around the world, LOOP is a proven global recruitment and candidate relationship management solution.

For more information on Loop visit https://www.loopworks.com

Media Contact:

Megan Colins

+44 7852 950258

megan.colins@loopworks.com

SOURCE Loop Works, LLC

Related Links

https://www.loopworks.com

