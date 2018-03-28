Loot Crate Announces Expansion of Sports Crate MLB Crate Line

The 10 new teams that will be joining the MLB Crate as a part of this expansion are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Florida Marlins, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Washington Nationals. Fans of these 10 new teams will receive exclusive apparel, collectibles, and much more every month. This Sports Crate expansion now means fans of 20 Major League Baseball teams have access to experiences they won't find anywhere else.

"Almost this same time last year, Loot Crate had the exciting opportunity to explore and expand on what it means to be a fan by stepping into the world of sports," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "This 10-team expansion is the result of hard work and dedication from our Sports Crate team in collaboration with Major League Baseball, and it is an incredible opportunity for us to continue to grow and share exclusive experiences with more fans all over the world."

The monthly subscription service features exclusive team-focused products and VIP one-of-a-kind experiences. Sports Crates are currently available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be limited to ensure their collectability. For more information, please visit www.sportscrate.com.

Loot Crate™, founded in late 2012, partners with the largest movie studios, game companies, comic publishers, and general pop culture talent to deliver multiple lines of monthly themed mystery crates to fans, which we call Looters, around the world. More than just a branded crate of licensed apparel and collectibles, Loot Crate™ represents and fuels the passion found in fandom for our consumers as well as our partner brands. Our employees share the same passions, and we live to share that love with our growing subscriber base, bringing them together with digital and real world platforms that connect our community of Looters. Loot Crate™ is committed to curating and creating an inclusive membership experience, offering all fans exclusive merchandise and content, month after month, year after year. Loot Crate was recently ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000. For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com.

