Loot Crate Delivering Even More Mystery Crate Awesomeness With Announcement Of Loot Remix

"Loot Remix is a wonderful opportunity for fans to get their hands on some of the best-reviewed and most exclusive items ever seen in a Loot Crate," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "Remix gives us a chance to celebrate our company's rich creative history and pull from over five years of exclusive collectibles and amazing partnership items."

Pre-sale for Loot Remix has begun at www.lootcrate.com/lootremix, and the first Remix crates will be delivered between June 1st through the 10th. Pricing for Loot Remix starts at $14.99 (includes shipping and handling) and is only available in the United States.

For more information for Loot Remix, please visit www.lootcrate.com, and check us out on social: Facebook, and @lootcrate on Twitter and Instagram.

About Loot Crate:

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform targeting super fans of entertainment franchises. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, comics publishers, professional sports leagues and personalities in the shared curation of premium and exclusive consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 as well as #1 on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for 2016. For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com and for sports subscriptions please see www.sportscrate.com.

