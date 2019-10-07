Lopez, Levi, Lowenstein, Glinsky Announces That it Will Now Be Known as Aptios

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aptios team has over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive tax strategies on both domestic and international levels. While guiding their clients through the tax maze for so many years, the firm became more and more aware that the world around them, and specifically the accounting and tax world is evolving. Artificial intelligence is taking an increasing role in computerizing various processes, and Aptios is committed to staying at the forefront of these developments to provide reliable advice for its global clients.

In this context, the firm decided to make its vision come true through Aptios. The Aptios name comes from the international tax consulting firm's aptitude or ability to understand the background of its clients and their goals while providing the most efficient tax solutions. Aptios is able to not just be an accountant, but an advisor, solving the tax puzzle in a constantly changing puzzle of progress.

About Aptios

Aptios is an international tax consulting firm known for its responsiveness, attention to detail, and network of experts that provide a proven multidisciplinary approach to global clients looking to solve the puzzle of international tax optimization.

