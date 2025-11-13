L'Oréal USA partners with Paralyzed Veterans of America for second consecutive year and hosts Have A Beautiful Day event from coast to coast

More than 60 veterans with disabilities and their families welcomed to four cities for day of pampering and relaxation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America partnered with L'Oréal USA for the second consecutive year for L'Oréal USA's Have A Beautiful Day event, an annual initiative honoring U.S. veterans, military personnel, and their families. The event took place on Nov. 12, spanned four cities across the country, and drew in more than 60 veterans with disabilities and their families. Event locations included: L'Oréal USA's headquarters in New York City and Los Angeles; Tampa, Florida; and L'Oréal's brand-new North America Research & Innovation Center in Clark, New Jersey.

"We are deeply grateful to L'Oréal for welcoming PVA members and their families to participate in such a meaningful event," said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "For many living with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like myself, daily challenges can often go unseen, but experiences like Have A Beautiful Day remind us that taking time for self-care isn't a luxury – it's essential."

Veterans were greeted by employees waving American flags before L'Oréal executives, many of whom have personal military ties, and PVA leaders delivered welcome remarks. Attendees then met with hair and makeup stylists, nail technicians, and massage therapists for self-care consultations.

"L'Oréal USA is proud to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and host its celebrated Have A Beautiful Day event this year," said Liliana Majeed, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer of L'Oréal North America. "We believe that beauty can inspire confidence and belonging, and we are honored to extend that spirit to those who have served and sacrificed for our country. By working together, we can show the world that we are all more alike than we are different."

L'Oréal's Have A Beautiful Day event was established to honor, celebrate, and empower military families through beauty education and services and raise awareness of the needs of disabled veterans and the entire disability community. Additionally, L'Oréal worked with PVA, which provided pro bono architectural consultations, to improve accessibility at its headquarters in Hudson Yards, as well as sponsored the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games to celebrate and support the strength of women athletes. The global beauty brand also participated in PVA's 2025 Partner Summit, encouraging other brands to prioritize corporate social responsibility and get involved with PVA.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $11 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 12,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

PVA Contact: Kristina Packard

703-282-8121 cell

[email protected]

L'Oréal USA Contact: Sarah Teitelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America