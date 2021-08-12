L'Oréal USA Partners with Rolf's Global Institute to Provide the First Accredited College & University Degree Program for Beauty Professionals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA, world leader in beauty, officially announced their partnership with ROLFS Global Institute, the salon of the future, to launch LEAD , the first-ever college & university degree designed for beauty professionals.

L'Oréal USA and ROLFS have partnered with Mesa Community College (MCC), and Arizona State University (ASU) to establish two accelerated and affordable pathways to higher education - a one-year AAS and a two-year BAS degree program. With a year-round flexible start date, a wide variety of courses, as well as online options, students may study at any time from anywhere. LEAD aims to:





Empower beauty professionals and attract new talent to shape the future of the industry

Equip students with the necessary skills to become leaders in today's competitive market

Enable the financial success of 1.7 million beauty professionals and high school graduates

Educate 100,000+ beauty professionals globally

Post-pandemic, the $500-billion beauty industry is reinventing itself. Like Doctors, beauty professionals examine clients, review their history, diagnose conditions, administer treatment, and counsel clients on their outer and inner self-care and well-being. Yet the significance of beauty professionals' impact and the prestige of their profession has been undermined. LEAD will not only provide advanced education that elevates industry professionals, but also to advocate a new perception of what it truly means to be a salon professional or salon entrepreneur.

"The beauty industry has traditionally only been occupied by students with cosmetology certificates," said Francis Tesmer, CEO and partner of ROLFS Global. "The program exists to transform beauty professionals by providing the necessary skills in order to succeed and lead in today's competitive consumer markets."

L'Oréal has furthered their commitment to industry success by enabling students to reach their highest professional potential through industry-oriented curriculum support, expert lectures, mentorship, and other opportunities leveraged by the company's vast networks.

"The recent impact of COVID-19 on the beauty industry shows how essential an understanding of finance and business skills is for stylists in times of crisis." adds Tesmer.

For more information, visit https://leadinstitute.degree/about/

