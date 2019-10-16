Los Angeles Expert to Share College Admissions Advice at UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College admissions expert Pamela Donnelly invites families to attend an incredible workshop that will help students discover the best colleges for them and then find ways to get them accepted at those colleges. "I'm committed to ethically saving parents and their teens the learning curve without all the hype. Here at my Open the Gate events, it's great to know that that smart moms and dads can trust reliable support in a step-by-step process without having to check their morals at the door," said Donnelly. Her events, hosted by Open the Gate LLC, promise to bring significant academic and financial value to LA families with students in 9th-12th grades.

Exclusive Live Event Open the Gate to Your Childs Future

Learn College Admissions Secrets at UCLA Event

Donnelly will be sharing her admissions expertise during two events at UCLA in Los Angeles. They are on October 26 and 27. "I'm going to share strategies that drastically increase college admissions rates to right-fit colleges which I help them identify," said Donnelly. This event will also cover financial aid opportunities, how to access scholarships, provide support for identifying the right major/minor, educate guests on how to move beyond test prep basics to truly competitive scores, and how show students how to shine in a college essay.



During the event, Donnelly and her co-educators will help participants not only pinpoint colleges that are the best fit, but also discover tactics to increase the likelihood of receiving merit-based financial aid. "Just because a college is considered a 'top college' doesn't mean it's the best fit. Our process will leverage the unique strengths of each student. It's all about differentiation. As they leave this event, they will have established a true competitive advantage," she promised.

Then, Donnelly will share a step-by-step process, so students develop a plan with actionable steps to get into their top choices. Families will learn from the best test-prep tutors and college essay writing mentors in Los Angeles. They'll also gain access to scholarship and other financial aid opportunities. As a bonus, everyone will get a free eBook of Donnelly's bestseller, 4 Keys to College Admissions Success.



In order to provide personal attention to everyone who attends, seating for the event is extremely limited. You can order your tickets online now.

Get a Sneak Peak College Admissions Lesson Right Now

If you're itching to get some of this information before the event, you can check out Donnelly's college admission advice webinar today. Donnelly noted, "In it, you'll learn exactly what colleges look for in their students and exactly what you can do right now to prepare your son or daughter to get into the school of their choice."



Students who take advantage of Donnelly's proprietary program get accepted to an average of seven universities of their choosing. The program is so effective that it's been trusted by elite families attending both public and private schools throughout the LA region. Talk show host Larry King said, "As a dad, there is nothing I want more than to help my children fulfill their potential. Pamela Donnelly's expertise helps parents like you and me optimize the futures of our sons and daughters."

About Pamela Donnelly

Pamela Donnelly is a nationally recognized college admissions specialist and founder of premiere Los Angeles academic services agency Valley Prep Tutoring. For the past 20 years, this mom of three has established her reputation as the go-to expert helping parents get their teens into the best possible colleges. Her book, 4 Keys to College Admissions Success, is a bestseller, and her SWAT Team Tactics for Getting Your Teen Into College went to #1 on Amazon in the Education category. She has been featured as an expert in Time Magazine, CNN, Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS, The New York Times and many other national media outlets. Learn more about Pamela at www.PamelaDonnelly.com, and register today for her impactful webinars and events. Learn more about Open the Gate LLC at www.OpenTheGate.events.

For complete information about upcoming events, visit: www.OpenTheGate.events

Media Contact:

Ditas Pahl

(949) 201-9814

www.OpenTheGate.events

SOURCE Open The Gate, LLC