Los Angeles Fine Artist Pam Douglas Transports Visitors to Sanctuary

"I felt compelled to create Sanctuary when I saw migrant children torn from their parents and caged at the US/Mexico border," Douglas explains. "All over the world, people risk their lives searching for safe haven—including the thousands lost in the Mediterranean, their rafts broken at sea. The show concludes at a symbolic camp where I hint at ordinary life resuming, wishing children could have a future."

"Pam Douglas is the embodiment of the Los Angeles artist," says TAG Gallery President K. Ryan Henisey. "Her artwork is unique and reflective of contemporary practice. But it's her consistent voice and drive to create a peek into a better world that makes Pam special. We are honored at TAG to share her complete Sanctuary works with the community."

Sanctuary, now in its third and largest showing with all three parts in one collection, contains more than 50 unique pieces of sculptural assemblage and fine art drawings. The the first and second installations of Douglas' fine art collections appeared in previous iterations at TAG Gallery and the Los Angeles Art Association's Gallery 825 in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

About Pam Douglas

Pam Douglas has an extensive exhibition history including the California African American Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Her work was featured in the Los Angeles Art Show at the Convention Center, 2019 by the Los Angeles Art Association.

http://pamdouglasart.com/

About Sanctuary

Sanctuary displays from January 20 to February 13, 2021. Virtual artist talks are scheduled for January 28 and February 4 at 3 PM. TAG Gallery is located on Los Angeles' Miracle Mile: 5458 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90036, (323) 297-3061. taggallery.net

