Losing a Home in a Wildfire Is Devastating; Website Offers Volunteers a Way to Assist

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of the Ashes volunteer group, comprised of those who lost their homes in the 2003 Cedar Fire, has launched a website to provide organizational resources for wildfire survivors and groups or individuals who want to help those affected by wildfires that have destroyed their homes.

This new website provides free, step-by-step, "Do It Yourself" instructions for assembling home loss file system boxes, designed to help fire survivors get organized in the wake of their loss. The website provides additional resources to help those displaced regain a sense of control in the aftermath of a wildfire.

The mission of the Out of the Ashes project is to bring clarity and restore hope to survivors of catastrophic disasters through its Home Loss File System. This practical tool allows individuals to organize and store essential forms, receipts and documents during the arduous recovery process, empowering them at a time of need. It is modeled on a file system used by residents of Scripps Ranch in the wake of the 2003 Cedar Fire. Several of these fire survivors and supportive community members came together to help pay-it-forward and provide a practical tool to assist others going through a similar experience. The volunteer group's mantra is "Getting organized helps you feel in control of your life again."

Prior to the October 2019 California wildfires, more than 2,700 of the boxes had been made and distributed by volunteers to those who lost their homes to wildfires. Given the widespread destruction caused by the recent wildfires throughout the state, the launching of the Home Loss File System website with its free DIY instructions is timely, simple, and gives solid, practical assistance.

For more information: www.homelossfilesystem.com, or https://www.facebook.com/OutOfTheAshesBox/ or contact Barbara Nelson at 229108@email4pr.com.

Contact

Barbara Nelson

229108@email4pr.com

858-442-6835

