LOUISVILLE MARRIOTT DOWNTOWN CREATING ONCE IN A LIFETIME DERBY PACKAGE TO CELEBRATE DERBY 150

News provided by

Louisville Marriott Downtown

06 Dec, 2023, 14:53 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville Marriott Downtown has officially announced their exclusive hospitality package for the 150th Kentucky Derby. The package allows guests to experience extraordinary elegance at downtown Louisville's premiere hotel. 

Start your weekend off with a Champagne Toast upon arrival with a bottle of 1973 Dom Perignon Oenotheque Brut. 

The experience also includes:

  • Private jet transportation to/from Louisville from within the continental US
  • Luxury accommodations for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • Two all-inclusive tickets to the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby
  • Millesime, Champagne, France (1973 - Secretariat won the Triple Crown)
  • 150 oz (6 bottles) of Kentucky's Finest and Rarest Bourbons including, OldForester Birthday Bourbon, Blanton's Gold Edition, Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year, Eagle Rare, Weller Barrel Proof, EH Taylor 18 Year
  • $1,500 FanDuel/TwinSpires Credit plus a Handicapping Tutorial + Tips from FanDuel Expert
  • Custom wardrobe accessories
  • Private Dinner on Thursday for up to six people prepared by Executive Chef
  • Two $1,000 mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby
  • 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

"We are thrilled to offer this one-time only Kentucky Derby package experience- May is such an exciting time in Louisville especially since we'll be celebrating the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and this is the perfect way to celebrate," said David Greene, General Manager of the Louisville Marriott Downtown. 

Located in the heart of Bourbon City, Louisville Marriott Downtown provides sophisticated amenities and on-site restaurant, Porch Kitchen & Bar. As a member of the Urban Bourbon Trail, there is no shortage of your favorite spirit to enjoy, and the hotel is within walking distance to many local distilleries to immerse yourself in Bourbon Culture.

The hotel was again named a AAA Four Diamond Hotel, an exclusive list that designates the best hotels in the country.

For more information on the Derby 150 package, contact:
Jennifer Cummings, Director of Sales & Marketing
[email protected], 502-387-0891.

Media Contact:
Lynsey Trager
[email protected]
859.421.0423

SOURCE Louisville Marriott Downtown

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.