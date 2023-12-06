LOUISVILLE MARRIOTT DOWNTOWN CREATING ONCE IN A LIFETIME DERBY PACKAGE TO CELEBRATE DERBY 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville Marriott Downtown has officially announced their exclusive hospitality package for the 150th Kentucky Derby. The package allows guests to experience extraordinary elegance at downtown Louisville's premiere hotel.

Start your weekend off with a Champagne Toast upon arrival with a bottle of 1973 Dom Perignon Oenotheque Brut.

The experience also includes:

Private jet transportation to/from Louisville from within the continental US

from within the continental US Luxury accommodations for Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Two all-inclusive tickets to the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby

Millesime, Champagne, France (1973 - Secretariat won the Triple Crown)

Millesime, Champagne, France (1973 - Secretariat won the Triple Crown) 150 oz (6 bottles) of Kentucky's Finest and Rarest Bourbons including, OldForester Birthday Bourbon, Blanton's Gold Edition, Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year, Eagle Rare, Weller Barrel Proof, EH Taylor 18 Year

$1,500 FanDuel/TwinSpires Credit plus a Handicapping Tutorial + Tips from FanDuel Expert

Custom wardrobe accessories

Private Dinner on Thursday for up to six people prepared by Executive Chef

Two $1,000 mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby

mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

"We are thrilled to offer this one-time only Kentucky Derby package experience- May is such an exciting time in Louisville especially since we'll be celebrating the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby and this is the perfect way to celebrate," said David Greene, General Manager of the Louisville Marriott Downtown.

Located in the heart of Bourbon City, Louisville Marriott Downtown provides sophisticated amenities and on-site restaurant, Porch Kitchen & Bar. As a member of the Urban Bourbon Trail, there is no shortage of your favorite spirit to enjoy, and the hotel is within walking distance to many local distilleries to immerse yourself in Bourbon Culture.

The hotel was again named a AAA Four Diamond Hotel, an exclusive list that designates the best hotels in the country.

For more information on the Derby 150 package, contact:

Jennifer Cummings, Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected] , 502-387-0891.

Media Contact:

Lynsey Trager

[email protected]

859.421.0423

