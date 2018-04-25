Love, Gilda Director/Producer Lisa D'Apolito Announced As Keynote Speaker Of Gilda's Club NYC 11th Celebrating Women Luncheon, May 9

Gilda's Club was named in memory of Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner , who passed away in 1989 form ovarian cancer. Founded in 1995 by Gene Wilder , psychotherapist Joanna Bull , Mandy Patinkin , Joel Siegel , and others, Gilda's Club provides a place where cancer patients and their families can find support, resources, and a community that cares.





has honored women who help to improve the quality of healthcare for women and who advocate for the disparities women face in healthcare, work, school or at home, in recognition of the Gilda's Club members. Lisa D'Apolito is an accomplished director/producer for 22 years and a trailblazer in her own right with her own company 3Faces Films. In 2010, Gilda's Club NYC became her client and her introduction to the world of Gilda Radner . In Love, Gilda, Ms. D'Apolito uses rare personal recordings and journal entries to tell Radner's story in her own words. Along the way, friends and admirers, including Amy Poehler , Cecily Strong , Lorne Michaels , and a host of others, offer their most cherished memories of this brilliant trailblazer. Ms. D'Apolito was recently listed in Variety's "10 Documentarians to Watch in 2018."

"Our Benefit Luncheon is our way of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women who play an important role in improving the lives of others through research, advocacy and education," notes Gilda's Club NYC CEO, Lily Safani.

About Gilda's Club NYC: Gilda's Club NYC's mission is to support, educate, and empower cancer patients and their families free of charge by providing support groups, educational lectures and healthy lifestyle workshops at the West Village Clubhouse or at hospital partners around NYC. www.gildasclubnyc.org

