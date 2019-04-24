Lower Golf Scores with the Revolutionary New Game Changer, the SWING FINDER™

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfers now have a smarter, convenient and affordable practice tool to help lower their golf scores. The patented SWING FINDER™ technology conceived in San Diego, California, one of the world's premier spots for golf, trains a golfer's muscles to stay connected by teaching them how to square up the clubface and body to the target line.

"SWING FINDER™ is a game changer. It works because it teaches the basics of a good swing," says Cle Adams, the creator of SWING FINDER™. "By practicing alignment with SWING FINDER™, muscle memory kicks in for a perfect swing during the game."

Whether a golfer is practicing putting, chipping or full swing, SWING FINDER™ makes for a better golfer. To see how it works on all clubs go here for the SWING FINDER™ Training Video at https://swing-finder.com/ .

"The SWING FINDER™ formula for success is simple: squaring up your clubface equals a low spin ratio, and that's what drives your distance," says Adams, an avid golfer, mechanical engineer and popular personal trainer in North County, San Diego. "I created the SWING FINDER™ to incorporate the correct body mechanics and the body's natural tendency to push and pull. It allows you to PUSH the club into the backswing and PULL the club to the finish while staying connected."

SWING FINDER™ quickly and easily fits every club and effortlessly stores in a golf bag to go from practice to play. Left and right-handed versions are available for $69.99 at Swing-Finder.com.

"The SWING FINDER™ is designed to increase confidence for any skill level," says Adams. "SWING FINDER™ is an easy, simple and affordable way to help any golfer lower their scores."

About SWING FINDER™

SWING FINDER™ (Patent# is US8029378B1) was created by Cle Adams, an avid golfer, mechanical engineer and prominent personal trainer from Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. Adams is a Nationally Certified Master Trainer and Golf Conditioning Specialist. His resume includes accreditations from National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), Personal Fitness Trainer; National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), Certified Fitness Nutrition Coach; American Council on Exercise (ACE), Certified Personal Trainer; and GMP Fitness, Golf Conditioning.

