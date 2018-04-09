Lowry Solutions Announces New Software Platform Sonaria

BRIGHTON, Mich., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowry Solutions, a world class Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 solutions provider, announced the launch today of their own brand of software as a service, Sonaria™. Lowry's new offering, Sonaria, is a hybrid cloud and on-premise IoT platform providing Industry 4.0 capabilities for end-to-end supply chain traceability, manufacturing executing, work in process tracking, packaging automation, inventory management and asset tracking.

Upgrading business to Industry 4.0 with Sonaria™

"Sonaria can accept input from nearly any device or data source for real-time process automation, error proofing and optimization," said Mike Lowry, Lowry Solutions' CEO. "In addition to orchestrating improved operations, Sonaria provides analytics and dashboards allowing managers to gain insights for further improvement. The result is the ability to manage a company's value chain more quickly and more effectively than was ever possible before combined with the flexibility to scale and reconfigure their operations with ease," Lowry continued. "We are beyond excited to introduce this technology to the ever evolving marketplace."

Sonaria incorporates the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology as key elements. Both technologies are receiving considerable attention and are expected to fundamentally change the world. Currently over 78% of the world's products have no way to identify themselves. This is where Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) technologies, like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), sensors, barcodes, PLC's and machine vision offer tremendous promise. Using AIDC technologies, the IoT will track and manage all of the important assets and resources in the value chain and blockchain will process and manage the transactions and smart contracts providing permissioned transparency and trust across organizational boundaries, improving supply chain efficiency.

With more than 44 years of experience implementing AIDC hardware, software and solutions across a multitude of industries, no one knows more about keeping track of items using these technologies like Lowry Solutions. Their knowledge of software integration with a broad range of devices, protocols and other software makes them uniquely positioned to leverage the intersection of these trends.

Lowry Solutions is unveiling Sonaria this week at the industry tradeshow, RFID Journal Live, in Orlando Florida at booth number 807. They will be providing live demos, registering attendees to their Sonaria based webinar and giving two presentations on Tuesday April 10th by each Lowry Chief Technology Officer, Joe Leone and Sonaria Product Manager, Chris Pritchard. Following the tradeshow, Lowry Solutions will host a webinar, Software for the IIoT Era- Making IIot into Blockchain, on April 25, 2018 at 2pm EDT. The webinar is free and registration is open to anyone wanting to learn more.

About Lowry Solutions

Lowry Solutions is a global systems integrator of complete IoT, Blockchain, RFID and barcode solutions for supply chain applications. As the industry leader for over four decades, Lowry has been implementing real-time asset visibility solutions that simply traceability and improve business outcomes. The company continues to evolve alongside its customers to provide the most complete and modern data collection solutions available. Contact them at 888-881-2477 or lowrysolutions.com.

About Sonaria

Sonaria™ is a complete supply chain solution as a service that is built on the Internet of Things and blockchain that will find, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets, from anywhere in the world and is the next generation of enterprise-level track and trace technology for today's leading global manufacturers and suppliers. Sonaria is a robust, flexible and intuitive solution that can track and manage virtually any element in an operation's value chain. Only Sonaria brings together AIDC technologies, IoT and blockchain technologies, seamlessly, to deliver true business transformation. Contact them at 877-266-9962 or Sonaria.com.

