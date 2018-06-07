Lpet, along with 38 Other Companies, Financed by Dragon finder

In the next $10 billion market value corporate map, the 39 companies will provide Internet software and services, Internet and direct retail, and information technology services, respectively. In 2017, the 39 enterprises had an average annual income of 200 million yuan. Their enterprise average valuation is 1.253 billion yuan, with the highest being 6.3 billion yuan.

The Lpet venture, an Internet technology company focused on the pet industry, began in February 2014. Just one year later, a pre-financing took place in 2015. In July 2017, a round of financing 100 million yuan occurred. In 2018 April, Derek Jiang, the founder of the "Lpet" platform, announced the completion of a 150 million yuan round of financing. Jiang said Lpet was committed to providing an intelligent technology sharing platform for pet hospitals, pet shops, manufacturers, distributors and pet owners to promote the development of the entire pet industry with Internet technology.

At present, Lpet services mainly include three aspects: Lpet management software service, E-mall and Lpet Diagnostic Centers.

Lpet Hospital Management Software, an Internet intelligent animal hospital management software, provides service for more than 5,500 animal hospitals and more than 20,000 pet stores with the market share of over 50%.

Lpet E-mall provides one-stop purchasing services for more than 9,000 animal hospitals and 50,000 pet stores in China. The platform has more than 30,000 SKUs, and GMV exceeded 300 million yuan in 2017.

The Lpet diagnostic center will become the first laboratory with the national CMA certification in China in the pet industry. At present the center has been built in Beijing and Shanghai. Guangzhou and Chongqing are also in layout plan. This year, 12-15 new testing centers are expected to be set up covering the major provincial and key cities in China.

SOURCE Lpet