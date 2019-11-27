LPWAN in Consumer IoT (2019 Study): Strengths, Weaknesses & Opportunities
Low power wide area networks (LPWAN) enable new applications and services, thanks to their long range, extended battery life, and massive scalability. At the same time, cost reductions make LPWAN a competitive option for many existing solutions. While initial LPWAN deployments overwhelmingly focus on industrial IoT use cases, this report highlights the opportunities for LPWAN in consumer-facing IoT markets.
This report compares the strengths and weaknesses of LPWAN solutions and assesses how each solution may open opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.
Burning Questions Addressed by this Report:
1. What is LPWAN and why is it a potential networking option for consumer IoT solutions?
2. How does LPWAN compare to other wireless networking technologies used in the consumer market?
3. Where are the opportunities for using LPWAN in consumer IoT markets and how are companies in those spaces using LPWAN today?
4. How do we project LPWAN technology use to grow in consumer markets? Will it replace existing technologies or complement them?
Opportunities for LPWAN draws information and data from several sources:
1. Interviews and research conducted on companies offering connected products and services
2. Company financial reports and related secondary research
3. Consumer surveys and forecasts
- American Broadband Households and Their Technologies (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
4. Industry reports and whitepapers, including but not limited to the following:
- 5G and Wi-Fi Provider Strategies for the Next-Generation Network
- Modern Broadband: Competition and Retention at Gigabit Speeds
- 360 Deep Dive: Examining Broadband Cord Cutters
Key Topics Covered
Research Objectives
Research Approach
Companies Interviewed or Researched
Executive Summary
- Defining Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
- Core Features of LPWAN Technology
- LPWAN for Consumer IoT
- LPWAN for Consumer IoT and Industrial IoT
- Assessment of Leading LPWAN Technologies
- Key Findings: Technology Evaluation
- Key Findings: Business Models
- Key Findings: LPWAN Market Future Outlook
- Recommended Strategy to LPWAN Service Providers
Defining LPWAN for Consumer IoT
- Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN): Defining Factors
- What is LPWAN?
- Range Comparison: LPWAN vs. LAN vs. PAN
- Major LPWAN Technologies - A Quick Analogy
- LPWAN Alliances and Standard Bodies
- LPWAN Ecosystem (non-exhaustive examples)
- LPWAN: Private vs. Public Options
- Current Challenges for LPWAN
- Analysis and Comparison of LPWAN Technologies
- Evaluating LPWAN Technologies
- Sigfox: Overview and Key Partners
- Sigfox: Value Propositions and Weaknesses
- Sigfox Advantage: Triple Resiliency Against Radio Jamming
- Sigfox as Primary vs. Backup LPWAN Connectivity
- LoRaWAN - Overview and Key Partners
- LoRaWAN: Value Propositions and Weaknesses
- LoRaWAN Technology and Network Architecture
- WiFi 802.11ah HaLow - Overview and Partners
- WiFi HaLow - Value Propositions and Weaknesses
- Evolution Path of LTE-M, NB-IoT, and EC-GSM
- LTE-M: Overview and Key Partners
- LTE-M: Value Propositions and Weaknesses
- NB-IoT: Overview & Partners
- NB-IoT: Value Propositions and Weaknesses
- LTE-M vs. NB-IOT
Use Cases of LPWAN for Consumer IoT
- LPWAN Applications for People/Pets, Homes/Buildings, and Cars
- Case Study: LTE-M for Medical Wearables
- Advantages of LTE-M for Medical Wearables
- Smart Watch Adoption and Data Plans (Q1/19)
- Importance of Feature When Purchasing Smart Watch (Q2/19)
- Case Study: LoRaWAN-based ID Cards
- Advantages of LoRaWAN for Personal Security
- Interest in Personal Safety Solutions (Q2/18)
- Case Study: Private LPWAN for Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDUs)
- Advantages of Private LoRaWAN for MDUs
- Bridging LoRaWAN with Legacy Devices in Homes/MDUs
- Important Factors Influencing Home Renting/Purchase Decision (Q4/18)
- Attitudes towards Homes with Smart Technology (Q4/18)
- Case Study: Sigfox (Public LPWAN) for People, Homes, and Cars
- Other Sigfox Use Cases for People, Pets, and Homes
- Desired Items for Smart Tag Tracking Service (Q2/18)
- Advantages of Sigfox for Consumer IoT Use Cases
- Case Study: Tracking Shared Bikes via LPWAN
- Case Study: Shared Economy - Parking Spots
- Case Study: LPWAN for Connected Cars
- Desired Capabilities of Vehicle Monitoring Service (Q2/18)
Consumer Insights: Home Access and Control
- Home Access and Controls for Consumers
- Access Control Device Adoption (Q4/18)
- Access Control Devices: Ranking of Product Capabilities (Q4/18)
- Access Control Devices: Current Product Capabilities (Q4/18)
- Value of In-Home Delivery Services (Q4/18)
- Willingness to Pay for In-Home Delivery Services at Various Price (Q4/18)
- LPWAN Market Outlook: Growth and Trends
- LPWAN Market Outlook
- Sigfox: Market Presence and Growth
- LoRaWAN: Market Presence and Growth
- Senet: Public LoRaWAN Service Provider
- TTN - The Things Network
- NB-IoT and LTE-M: Market Presence
- LTE-M and NB-IOT: Growth
- T-Mobile Supports NB-IoT & LTE-M
- China Telecom Bets on NB-IoT
- Hybrid NB-IoT + LoRaWAN in China Unicom & China Tower
Technology Comparison and Recommendation
- LPWAN Technology Comparison
- Recommendations to LPWAN Users
