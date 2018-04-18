LS Tractor Selects G&D Integrated To Provide Value-Added Assembly & Distribution Services

G&D possesses a strong technology platform and processes that will help LS Tractor with its assembly and distribution needs as well as provide the company with greater visibility of its inventory. "LS Tractor is poised for growth in the U.S. market and G&D's logistics experience, combined with its extensive knowledge of the large agricultural market sector, make this a great partnership," said Isaac Aldrich, executive vice president of contract logistics at G&D Integrated. "We can create solutions that make sense for their particular market and growth strategy because of G&D's specific experience with other customers in the same business."

Since it embarked on the tractor business in 1977, LS Tractor's parent company, LS Mtron, has grown continually to become No. 1 in Korea in tractor sales. Future plans now include the company's investment in LS Tractor, which is based in North Carolina, to increase its market share by targeting sales in several agricultural sectors in the United States. "LS Tractor is excited to work with a very capable company such as G&D Integrated. Their exceptional logistics and warehousing capabilities will add significant value to our growing business," said Mike Blount, chief executive officer at LS Tractor. "They have also developed very impressive technology that we will consider integrating into our operations."

ABOUT G&D INTEGRATED

G&D Integrated is a specialized provider of transportation and logistics services and has over 100 years of experience advancing innovative global supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Morton, IL, the company provides domestic transportation, freight brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain services to a variety of industries with 1,000 employees at over 20 facilities across North America. For more information, visit www.gdintegrated.com.

ABOUT LS TRACTOR

LS Tractor is a U.S. based, mid-sized tractor manufacturer located in Battleboro, NC and a division of LS Mtron headquartered in Korea. They manufacture sub-compact, compact, and utility tractors primarily for the small agricultural sectors of the market. For more information, visit www.lstractorusa.com.

