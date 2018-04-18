LSR Tech Announces the LSR2 Dual Laser Distance Meter is Now Shipping
Simplifying the capture of dimensions!
11:00 ET
PROVO, Utah, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LSR Tech, LLC announces the release of the LSR2 Dual Laser Distance Meter. Unlike traditional single laser distance meters, the LSR2 enables the user to measure a room width, length or height from any point in the room. The device emits laser beams in opposite directions simultaneously and calculates the total distance.
Created by a commercial real estate professional who regularly needed to capture ceiling and door heights in large warehouses, airplane hangars and other expansive spaces, the LSR2 is ideal for quickly determining room dimensions, garage depths and widths, door clearances, etc.
In addition to the real estate professional, this innovative device is designed for estimators and installers in the construction and remodeling industries. A technician can quickly measure for carpet, paint, window blinds, baseboards, trim molding and more.
The LSR2 is currently in stock and available for order online at LSRTEC.COM.
LSR Tech, LLC is a Provo, Utah based developer of innovative improvements to existing products and devices.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Steve Woolstenhulme at 702-601-8640 or email steve@lsrlabs.com.
Related Images
lsr2-dual-laser-distance-meter.jpg
LSR2 Dual Laser Distance Meter
LSR2--Depiction of factory packaging
lsr2-functions-and-features.png
LSR2--Functions and Features
Image highlighting key features of the LSR2
lsr2-usb-rechargeable.png
LSR2--USB Rechargeable
With long life rechargeable battery power, the LSR2 is always ready when you need it.
lsr2-ready-for-you-now.jpg
LSR2--Ready for You Now
Agent captures ceiling height quickly with the LSR2
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L46aTl6BMro
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lsr-tech-announces-the-lsr2-dual-laser-distance-meter-is-now-shipping-300632042.html
SOURCE LSR Tech, LLC
Share this article