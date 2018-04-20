LumiPure Inc. Announces Long Term Agreement With illumiPure For The Distribution Of TruWhite And TruGrow LED Lighting Solutions

"LumiPure is thrilled to be responsible for deploying the illumiPure Corp. technology within Canada. We are confident that this will be a long lasting relationship between both companies and that the market will be extremely receptive to the advantages and solutions that we have to offer," said Karl E. Fournier, President of LumiPure Inc.

One of the many products that LumiPure will offer are LED grow lights, which are ideal for horticultural growers of fruits, vegetables, micro greens and medical marijuana. The viability of the technology will make it possible for anyone, from an industrial grower to a consumer, to use the lights.

The state of the art grow lights are an efficient choice when considering all factors related to farming. Efficiency (umol/W), crop yield (g/KW) and reliability, are all key components that illumiPure Corp. LED lights provide for small and large greenhouse farming. All of the illumiPure Corp. products are based on their patented phosphor conversion technology, applying multiple semiconductor emitters in a single package.

Additionally, LumiPure will distribute the illumiPure Corp. TruWhite LED disinfection technology. The 405nm light wavelength emitted from the TruWhite fixtures, shines onto surfaces and penetrates harmful micro-organisms, effectively breaking down the molecules in the bacteria by producing a chemical reaction that further prohibits the growth of harmful bacteria. Examples of such bacteria are, Salmonella, Listeria, Shigella, Escherichia and Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Cleaning and disinfecting public areas are dependent upon manual routines that use harsh chemicals. The illumiPure Corp. approach, using visible LED lighting technology to disinfect, not only enhances, but supersedes manual cleaning without any additional labor.

illumiPure Corp. manufactures their own LED chips in their fully operational and high-tech facility in Houston, Texas. By using the most advanced manufacturing equipment, they are able to produce energy efficient products of unmatched quality. The IllumiPure Corp. team of engineers and product developers are continuously working to provide remarkable lighting solutions to the industry and beyond.

"Having a partner like LumiPure Inc. allows us to expand internationally to an important market like Canada. We are now able to receive market data in real time for our TruGrow LED grow lights and our TruWhite LED disinfection technology and be accurately positioned for the Canadian market. We are confident that there is a bright future ahead with this partnership," Said John. C Higgins President & CEO of illumiPure Corp.

For more technical information regarding LumiPure and illumiPure Corp. products or for any inquiries related to business opportunities please contact us at info@lumipure.ca

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumipure-inc-announces-long-term-agreement-with-illumipure-for-the-distribution-of-truwhite-and-trugrow-led-lighting-solutions-300633185.html

SOURCE LumiPure Inc.