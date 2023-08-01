Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) Joins Carebox Connect Network

News provided by

Lung Cancer Research Foundation; Carebox

01 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

Carebox to help LCRF advance lung cancer research by making it easier and more effective for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to identify relevant lung cancer trials.

NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) and Carebox, a leading provider of clinical trial matching solutions, today announced the launch of a Carebox Connect experience optimized for lung cancer patients.

Continue Reading
Clinical Trials search on LCRF.org
Clinical Trials search on LCRF.org

From the clinical trials page of the LCRF website, lung cancer patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals can visit the Carebox Connect web application for an easy and effective way to search for and match to potentially relevant trials. By making this search resource available on its website, LCRF is connecting patients to research and enabling them to make the best treatment decisions for themselves.

Visitors to the web application can complete a ten-question questionnaire about the patient's lung cancer condition and then instantly see which of over one thousand actively recruiting clinical trials with treatment options, are potentially relevant for them. They can then get connected to a trial research site for next steps.

The Carebox Connect trial database is synchronized daily with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Applying its human-supervised AI, Carebox converts the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov that describes eligibility criteria for enrollment, into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics.

For more advanced users, full search and filtering capabilities are available. Filters can be saved for future use. Furthermore, based on those saved filters, users can subscribe to receive Carebox Connect notifications in their email inbox whenever new trials open (or new sites open) in a defined distance radius from where they are located.

"LCRF is on a mission to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. Patient participation in clinical trials is a critical component on the road to our vision of a world free of lung cancer", explains Aubrey Rhodes, Executive Director of LCRF, adding that "Carebox Connect enables us to both advance research and make clinical trial treatment options much more accessible to the lung cancer patient community."

"The Carebox Connect Network has a common technology foundation and a unified end-user application," notes Assaf Levi, Carebox VP of R&D. "However, we can create customized experiences for each specific condition so that lung cancer patients arriving from LCRF are directed to the relevant questionnaire and trials for them. Knowing that we are touching the lives of so many patients and can help support efforts of organizations like LCRF in advancing such important research, is core to what makes working at Carebox special for the entire engineering team".

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation
The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling nearly $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit LCRF.org.

About Carebox
Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials. For patients and families, access to information about the newest and most advanced treatment options is obscured and frustrating to find. For pharma companies, clinical trial recruitment is the primary bottleneck in the $100B+ drug development market now being reshaped by precision medicine treatment specificity, new trial models, diversity requirements, and digital health consumer expectations. Carebox is at the forefront of addressing these challenges for patients and their families, as well as for the ecosystem of companies involved in sponsoring, running, and recruiting for clinical trials.

Learn more about Carebox at careboxhealth.com.

About Carebox Connect
The Carebox Connect cloud platform digitizes Carebox's two decades of experience in navigating over one million patients seeking clinical trial options. It enables trial sponsors of all sizes to educate, engage, navigate, match, qualify, refer, and enroll patients in their clinical trials. Pharma trial sponsors, hospital research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Carebox Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios to the public, optimize trial recruitment, and enhance participant diversity in support of ongoing clinical research.

About The Carebox Connect Network
In addition to customer-branded Carebox Connect solutions for trials sponsors and sites, the Carebox Connect Network bring the power of the platform to patients, families, and caregivers via a rapidly growing network of dozens of patient advocacy groups and physician associations reaching tens of thousands of patients. Carebox runs co-branded and branded web applications and/or clinical trial navigation services on behalf of its Carebox Connect Network partners.

Contact:
Sheila Sullivan
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF
[email protected]

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation; Carebox

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.