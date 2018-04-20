LUUMI Helps Unplastic the World

Made of pure platinum silicone, LUUMI's colourful products include bags, bowls, lids and straws. Platinum silicone is made of silica like glass, not oil like plastic, making it a very stable and highly resilient replacement for plastics.

"Human dependence on plastic and its impact on the planet has compelled me to start this movement to unplastic the world," explains LUUMI founder Andrew Stromotich. "I believe small actions have big collective impacts, so if a single LUMMI bag can replace 240 plastic bags a year in one child's lunch, imagine the impact of us all shifting off single use plastics?"

LUUMI has partnered with SeaLegacy, a passionate global non-profit founded by National Geographic Society explorers Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier and a community of photographers, filmmakers and storytellers invested in the health and sustainability of the world's oceans. 10% of the sales of SeaLegacy cobranded LUUMI products will be go to SeaLegacy's expeditions and programming.

"I have witnessed firsthand the global plastic problem and the devastating consequences it has on the oceans' ecosystem and wildlife," says Nicklen. "The world needs to reduce its plastic dependency and LUUMI is a practical solution to help fight this problem."

LUUMI's Let's Unplastic the World™ campaign will launch on Kickstarter, Earth Day, April 22, 2018, with a bonus 25 per cent discount on rewards during the first 48 hours.

Following the Kickstarter campaign, LUUMI products will be available at MEC stores across Canada and online at: https://luumilife.com/.

About LUUMI

LUUMI believes in living responsibly and taking care of the planet. It shines a light on a disposable society and helps change habits, from unconscious wastefulness to conscious reuse. To learn how to Unplastic the World, visit: https://luumilife.com/

__________________________

1 Science Advances - 2017

2 International Coastal Cleanup 2017 Report

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luumi-helps-unplastic-the-world-300633514.html

SOURCE LUUMI