Luxury Athletic Destination Life Time Expands into Pacific Northwest with April 13 Opening

An evening grand opening celebration to showcase the new, ultimate athletic boutique is scheduled for Thursday, April 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with tours, demonstrations, food and entertainment. The club will open for workouts to all members at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13.

Life Time Athletic Bellevue, located in The Shops at The Bravern, offers more than 40,000-square-feet across two floors of expertly appointed spaces. Highlights include five specialized studios for exclusive group exercise, yoga, barre, cycle, and Pilates programming; a 10,000-square-foot fitness and training floor for individual, small group and 1:1 training with 200 pieces of best-in-class cardio and strength-based equipment; and LifeCafe, a healthy fast-casual eatery and LifeSpa, a boutique spa offering massage services to rejuvenate and recover, both of which are open to both members and non-members.

"We are thrilled to bring our Life Time experience to the Bellevue community with our comprehensive athletic boutique that simply is unmatched in the area," said Life Time Athletic General Manager Brett Christensen. "We are honored to begin serving our members with a unique and comprehensive Healthy Way of Life experience through our incredible array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

Life Time Athletic Bellevue's commitment to a Healthy Way of Life is embodied in its Core 3 philosophy: "Know it. Nourish it. Move it.", which empowers members with knowledge about their bodies through personalized and integrated health assessments, nutrition plans and workouts and recovery offerings to create long-term health and wellness success.

Life Time Athletic Bellevue is the 132nd Life Time destination in North America. The destination will be open seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. to midnight (*April 14 only is 5:00 a.m. to Midnight). A range of memberships are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information visit, call 206.712.7900 or visit lifetimeathletic.com/Bellevue.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across its 131 destinations in 37 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

