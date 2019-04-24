Luxury Candle Brand Gibson & Dehn Announces New Fragrances and a Collaboration with Two Extraordinary Nuns

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Dehn Breault, CEO and founder of fragrance company 'Gibson & Dehn,' has developed his retail and private label lines into a nationally recognized 'Small Town America' brand. Michael now lives in Manhattan but has infused his entire collection of candles, diffusers, room sprays, shampoos, soaps and more, with fond memories of childhood summers spent along the racing tracks and main streets of Saratoga Springs, New York.

Michael recognizes that his life and corporate mission is more than developing and selling fragrances, so he recently collaborated with two extraordinary Nuns, Sister Elizabeth Brandenburg and Sister Maria Kallis, to create their own production studio in Clarksville, Missouri, where various fragrance products will be manufactured. The Sisters recently relocated to Clarksville, which is a rural community of about 400 residents on the shore of the Mississippi river north of Saint Louis.

The Nuns' existing company, White Field Farm, employs victims and survivors of abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and addiction through the creation and production of handcrafted candles, soaps, balms and many personal care products. Becoming quick friends, the unlikely trio knew they could accomplish more and help more people as a team. They formed a formal collaboration - Clarksville Studio.

The trio envisions that Clarksville Studio will thrive as a continuation of their current businesses and that it will bring needed employment to Pike County. Clarksville Studio is also positioned to be a beacon of safety for victims of abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, addiction and materialized youth.

Clarksville Studio now occupies five buildings that are outfitted as manufacturing, design and warehousing space in picturesque downtown Clarksville, MO. Clarksville Studio will produce for Gibson & Dehn and White Field Farm and sell direct to future clients.

The Gibson & Dehn brand sells a selection of eight retail candles and diffusers in select retailers nationwide, including an exclusive partnership with Nieman Marcus. The latest addition to their fragrance collection, 'Royal Amber,' launched in March in single and triple wick candles and diffusers. Michael and his team have successfully created private label products for The Plaza Hotel, Eloise at The Plaza, Crate & Barrell, Kirkland's, Skinny Girl Brand and many others.

To take his experience building a luxury fragrance brand in Manhattan, and to use that success to revitalize small town America and survivors of abuse, demonstrates Michael's passion for supporting others through hard work. His goal? To make Clarksville just one of many locations throughout rural America where jobs are scarce, wages and conditions formidable, and to turn that around to restore small town glory, all while he proudly looks back on his Great, Great Grandparent's Saratoga legacy.

