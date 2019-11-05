Luxury CBD E-Commerce Site Verdable Launches in U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdable, the newest online retailer for lab-certified and luxury CBD products launched this week in the U.S market. All products sold on the Verdable website are vetted by third party bio-analysis labs and industry experts. Touted as the "Net-A-Porter of CBD," the company offers carefully curated premium wellness products for needs ranging from beauty to recovery to women's health.

Verdable's founders, brothers Eno & Blaise Reyes, have previously run businesses in the technology and media space. Verdable offers a variety of carefully sourced and curated CBD products from brands like Saint Jane, Plant People, and Gron.

Verdable was founded by two brothers, Blaise and Eno Reyes, who have previously started entrepreneurial projects in the technology and media space. Eno Reyes, a junior majoring in computer science at Princeton University, developed machine learning-based systems to facilitate customer search and recommendation features on the website to enhance the purchasing experience. Verdable's inventory requires lab testing certificates of analysis and are backed by the Verdable Verification process, which guarantees that all purchases are ethically sourced and have optimal ingredients, quality, and effectiveness. Additionally, all products are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and legal in all fifty states.

"The recent surge in both supply and demand for CBD products has created an unregulated consumer market that leaves a considerable amount of guesswork for the average customer," said Verdable co-founder Blaise Reyes. "We aim to build an alternative to the questionable online marketplaces that have crowded the market with sub-par CBD products that do more harm than good to consumers trying to improve the quality of their lives."

"It is our fundamental belief that education and transparency are key to having a beneficial relationship with CBD, and we hope to become a trusted resource and retailer for customers looking to incorporate premium CBD products into their daily routine," said Verdable co-founder Eno Reyes. "In addition to quality products, our goal is to empower the customer to make informed decisions when choosing the right wellness products."

Some of Verdable's brand partnerships include Wildflower, Saint Jane, MINERAL Health, PureKana, Plant People, Potli, Populum, Aurora Elixirs, Grön, Vertly, Kana Skincare, and Joy Organics. Products are available for purchase in all 50 states starting this week.

ABOUT VERDABLE

Verdable is a technology-powered luxury CBD e-commerce platform dedicated to providing customers with lab-tested, high quality, and transparent wellness products. Launched in 2019, the company aims to take the guesswork out of the CBD purchasing experience by vetting its inventory through the Verdable Verification process that is backed by third-party lab COA results and the company's own quality control testing. Verdable leverages industry-leading technology to create an unrivaled purchasing experience for anyone looking to incorporate CBD into their lifestyle. Learn more at https://verdable.com .

