Luxury Membership 5 Stars Medical Club Signs Agreement To Serve as Sponsor to ayumi hamasaki 25th Anniversary LIVE

TOKYO, Japan, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 Stars Medical Club, a luxury membership medical club that owns and operates the Clinic 9ru cosmetic dermatology and The Prevention Clinic Tokyo VIP health screen clinics, both located on the 4th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo, a five-star hotel, inked an agreement to sponsor Ayumi Hamazaki's commemorable ayumi hamasaki 25th Anniversary LIVE. As part of the sponsorship, the medical club will soon start offering limited-edition digital content. https://9ruprevention.com/en/

The Sponsorship

After her debut in 1998, Ayumi Hamasaki kept on going, building her career to this day without taking a moment to pause. In January of this year, she reached a new zenith with the release of her latest album Remember You, becoming the female artist with the greatest number of albums having entered the Top 10.

The medical club, on seeing how the renowned singer's way of life captivates many and how she continues to shine through the years, decided to enter into a sponsorship arrangement.

The medical club plans to start offering digital content prior to the ayumi hamasaki 25th Anniversary LIVE to be held on the 8th of April.

The Clinics

5 Stars Medical Club http://5stars.tokyo/

A luxury members-only medical club established in March 2021

5 Stars Medical Club is the owner and operator of CLINIC 9ru, a world-class cutting-edge anti-aging treatment and medical skin care facility, and THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO, a next-generation health screening clinic that manages future risks by using state-of-the-art genetic testing technology. Both clinics are located on the 4th floor of The Peninsula Tokyo.

5 Stars Medical Club also participates in CARE, a Web3.0 medical data management project.

https://www.wellnesscares.io/

THE PREVENTION CLINIC TOKYO https://preventionclinic.tokyo/

"Preventive health screening, a new approach to healthcare"

Rather than detecting an illness once it is already well underway, this method detects the signs and cause of any illness at an early stage and works to eliminate it by providing lifestyle guidance and cell therapy. By doing so, patients will be able to choose among novel preventive treatments such as immune-cell therapy or blood purification therapy without enduring major surgery or painful treatments that would force them to sacrifice their social lives.

The clinic is a luxury health screening facility with the most advanced equipment available today that makes services such as iPS cell banking possible.

CLINIC 9ru https://9ru.tokyo/

"Treating the signs of aging in preparation for the future"

The clinic owns world-leading cutting-edge laser equipment for the treatment and care of aging skin. The state-of-the-art equipment has proven highly effective in treating dark spots, pores and dull skin, and in removing unwanted hair. A members-only facility offers cutting-edge regenerative medicine in luxurious private rooms.

