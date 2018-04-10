Luxury Realtor, Andrew Karigan, Recently Featured In "California Business Journal"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- California Business Journal recently published an article--"To The Core"--citing Andrew Karigan as a luxury realtor in the Newport Beach and coastal Orange County area. The article certainly exemplifies Mr. Karigan's desire to explore the world encompassed with his desire to succeed in business. Karigan is portrayed as a business person whose hard work and efforts have paid off. His high-level education has been showcased, from studying for a semester abroad in France to graduating at the top of his class at University of California, Berkeley to his pursuit of his MBA at the prestigious Thunderbird School of Global Management and affiliated international business schools including Oxford in the UK and Management Centre Europe in Belgium. This took place while he gained the ability to communicate in French, Spanish and Greek. The article expresses that Karigan has made great strides to use his broad people skills when meeting potential new clients. Karigan states in the article, "People appreciate when someone takes a genuine interest in their culture, background or language. There is some familiarity from the get-go and these common denominators help to solidify the relationship quite quickly." Trust and confidence grow from there and it is shown that Karigan has first-hand experience with this.
It is interesting to learn of Karigan's transition from international sales management in the electronics industry to the world of high-end residential real estate. Karigan's genuine and unique interest in people is made evident in the article and certainly depicts what led to his path to success by his ability to carefully match his clients with their ideal properties. Another comment made by Mr. Karigan in the article, again, portrays him as an excellent adviser. "I will always give my clients the most accurate and timely information so they, themselves, can make a truly informed decision about their investment."
As stated, Mr. Karigan, whose extensive client base includes key contacts in professional sports and the entertainment industry, is ranked in the Top 10 Real Estate Agents in the Western Region for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, a national firm based in New York City. By having a strategic global alliance with London-based firm, Knight Frank Residential, for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents, Karigan's international business and educational background were a perfect fit to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
In a truly global marketplace, the article about Andrew Karigan has offered great insight into a person who has taken his real estate business to the level where he can provide his services both locally and across international borders and has excelled at doing so.
Contact info:
Andrew Karigan
Douglas Elliman California Real Estate
Newport Beach, California 92660
M: 949.929.6922
AndrewKarigan@gmail.com
Related Links:
Company Website - www.KariganResidential.com
LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/in/andrewkarigan
Instagram - www.instagram.com/kariganresidential/
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-realtor-andrew-karigan-recently-featured-in-california-business-journal-300625507.html
SOURCE Karigan Residential Inc.
Share this article