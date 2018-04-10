Luxury Realtor, Andrew Karigan, Recently Featured In "California Business Journal"

It is interesting to learn of Karigan's transition from international sales management in the electronics industry to the world of high-end residential real estate. Karigan's genuine and unique interest in people is made evident in the article and certainly depicts what led to his path to success by his ability to carefully match his clients with their ideal properties. Another comment made by Mr. Karigan in the article, again, portrays him as an excellent adviser. "I will always give my clients the most accurate and timely information so they, themselves, can make a truly informed decision about their investment."

As stated, Mr. Karigan, whose extensive client base includes key contacts in professional sports and the entertainment industry, is ranked in the Top 10 Real Estate Agents in the Western Region for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, a national firm based in New York City. By having a strategic global alliance with London-based firm, Knight Frank Residential, for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents, Karigan's international business and educational background were a perfect fit to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

In a truly global marketplace, the article about Andrew Karigan has offered great insight into a person who has taken his real estate business to the level where he can provide his services both locally and across international borders and has excelled at doing so.

