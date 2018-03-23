Luxury Resort Stages Whale-Watching Photo Contest

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto guests who book the Blue Whale Watching package or the Pacific & Sea of Cortez are eligible to participate in the property's annual Whale Watching Photo Safari Contest on Facebook, which starts March 15 and ends March 31 (https://tinyurl.com/y83jbkk6).

The grand prize is a five-night vacation at the resort, a Villa Group property that features 4,447 acres of unspoiled beauty along one of the most breathtaking spots in the hemisphere with incredible views of the Sea of Cortez and its indigo waters once dubbed by Jacques Cousteau as the "Aquarium of the World."

After Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto guests have completed their whale-watching excursion, they may upload their favorite photos to the property's Facebook Fan Page from March 15 to 24. Once all the photos have been uploaded, fan voting takes place from March 25 to 31. The three photos with the most "likes" will win the contest's top prizes:

Five nights, four days, European Plan Package Two nights, three days, European Plan Package Dinner with the resort's executive chef (for two) at Danzante Restaurant.

"Our guests will be able to get so close to the whales, they can practically reach out and touch them if they decide to go to the Pacific and if they want to see the largest marine mammal in all the world with around 98 ft in length and up to 173 tons they can take advantage of our Blue Whale watching," said Sixto Navarro, General Manager, Villa del Palmar Resort. "These excursions are truly magical and memorable, and our guests' photos can help keep the memories alive and bring them back to visit us if they are contest winners!"

To book either the Blue Whale Watching package or Pacific & Sea of Cortez package, visit www.villadelpalmarloreto.com, call (800) 790-4187, or email reservaciones.vdpl@vgloreto.com.

In addition to whale watching, Villa del Palmar guests can play the Danzante Bay Golf Club, which now features all 18 holes overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Part of a luxury master-planned community adjacent to the coastline of Baja's inland Pacific marine sanctuary, the Rees Jones-designed layout has five sets of tees, ranging between 4,916 and 7,237 yards, and features wide fairways and greens.

The resort also offers three outstanding restaurants, five swimming pools, the state-of-the-art Sabila Spa, beautiful beaches, tennis courts, miles of hiking trails, glass-bottomed kayaks, and sport fishing.

The resort is just a two-hour flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) via Alaska Airlines and is accessible seasonally with direct WestJet flights from Calgary, and from Tijuana via Calafia Airlines.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto: Baja's First Million Star Resort

Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto is a luxury destination resort on the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island (one of five in the region). Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort features 181 new, spacious, beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View, one, two and three-bedroom Suites with terraces and stunning ocean and mountain views, timeshare options, three restaurants offering gourmet dining, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000 square-foot Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, two tennis courts, beautiful beaches and a mild and warm climate year-round.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the "Aquarium of the World." Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the "Mad Dash" tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. With shuttle service priced at $10 per person round trip, guests can explore the historic town at the Islands of Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest National Marine Park. Hotel perks include a spa and fitness center, massages and salsa dance lessons. Travelers can take a short flight from LAX on Alaska Airlines or from Calgary, Canada aboard WestJet, Canada's most-preferred airline, to the Islands of Loreto.

The resort was named the 16th best resort in Mexico by Trip Advisor. In 2015, Travel Weekly magazine recognized the Islands of Loreto with a 2015 Silver Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto was also recognized as Mexico's Leading Beach Resort in the 22nd and 23rd annual World Travel Awards. It also earned recognition as Mexico and Central America's Leading Resort by the same prestigious organization.

