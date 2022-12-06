Luxury travel market size to grow by USD 703.14 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global luxury travel market as a part of the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market, the parent market. The hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market covers companies engaged in operating hotels, resorts, and cruise ships, including travel agencies, tour operators, and related services. The global luxury travel market size is forecast to grow by USD 703.14 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2022 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2023-2027

Global luxury travel market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global luxury travel market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global luxury travel market is fragmented with the presence of many global and regional vendors. The vendors in the market are making significant investments in designing, planning, branding, developing, expanding their existing products, service portfolios, and acquiring new players. They are also staying updated with the trending technologies and current affairs that are influential to their service lines to keep them competitive in the market. Some vendors are competing in terms of pricing, government licensing, service portfolio, and safety measures. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify with an increase in product offerings.

Vendor Offerings -

Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC: The company offers luxury travel services for countries such as Latin America , India , Egypt , France , and Antarctica .

The company offers luxury travel services for countries such as , , , , and . Absolute Travel Inc.: The company offers traveling packages for luxury music tours and concerts in New York .

The company offers traveling packages for luxury music tours and concerts in . Butterfield and Robinson Inc.: The company offers luxury traveling across Africa , Europe , Latin America , and Asia .

The company offers luxury traveling across , , , and . Classic Journeys: The company offers luxury trips for private families, groups, and even wedding destinations and honeymoons.

Global luxury travel market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global luxury travel market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global luxury travel market.

Europe will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income, the presence of a large baby boomer population, the presence of numerous exotic destinations, increasing demand for personalized vacations, and the presence of major vendors are contributing to the growth of the regional market. The increasing number of food and beverage festivals and the availability of easy transport facilities are also contributing to the growth of the luxury travel market in Europe .

Segment Overview

By type, the global luxury travel market is segmented into adventure, personalized, cruising and yachting, culinary, and others.

The market share growth of the adventure segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising inclination toward adventure travel among millennials and the increasing number of offerings of adventurous activities at exotic locations. Also, comprehensive travel packages offered by vendors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global luxury travel market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the market. Globally, the disposable income of people has increased significantly over the years. This is driven by factors such as a rise in dual household income, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates. The growth in the disposable income of consumers has consequently increased their spending and purchasing power. This has encouraged consumers to increase their spending on travel and leisure activities with exotic holiday experiences. As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.



The increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the market. Globally, the disposable income of people has increased significantly over the years. This is driven by factors such as a rise in dual household income, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates. The growth in the disposable income of consumers has consequently increased their spending and purchasing power. This has encouraged consumers to increase their spending on travel and leisure activities with exotic holiday experiences. As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period. Key Trend - The increasing popularity of sports tourism is the key trend in the market. The demand for sports tourism is growing significantly across the world with the increasing number of sports enthusiasts attending sports events. Popular events such as the Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, Rugby World Cup, Wimbledon Tennis, and Formula One racing are attracting a large number of sports enthusiasts. With a rise in the number of sports every year, a large number of players in the market are offering packages that combine accommodation and sporting event tickets that include special or VIP seating. This growing trend will positively influence the global luxury tourism market during the forecast period.



The increasing popularity of sports tourism is the key trend in the market. The demand for sports tourism is growing significantly across the world with the increasing number of sports enthusiasts attending sports events. Popular events such as the Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League, Rugby World Cup, Wimbledon Tennis, and Formula One racing are attracting a large number of sports enthusiasts. With a rise in the number of sports every year, a large number of players in the market are offering packages that combine accommodation and sporting event tickets that include special or VIP seating. This growing trend will positively influence the global luxury tourism market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The threat of natural calamities and other issues is the major challenge in the market. Events of political unrest and the sudden outbreak of pandemics have a direct impact on the tourism industry. For instance, the outbreak of COVID-19 led to travel suspension in most countries, which adversely affected the overall tourism industry. Similarly, the threat of natural calamities and environmental disasters can have a direct impact on biodiversity, human health, and also the tourism industry. Such factors reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this luxury travel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the luxury travel market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across Europe , APAC, South America , North America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and the and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors.

Luxury Travel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 703.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Micato Safaris Inc., Myths and Mountains Inc., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn Ltd., Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travelopia Group, Wilderness Travel Inc., Geographic Expeditions Inc., and Absolute Travel Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Consumer



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury travel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global luxury travel market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Consumer Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Consumer Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Consumer

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Consumer

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Consumer



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Consumer

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Consumer

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Consumer ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Adventure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Adventure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Adventure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Adventure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Adventure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Personalized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Personalized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Personalized - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Personalized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Personalized - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cruising and yachting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cruising and yachting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Culinary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Culinary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Culinary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Culinary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Culinary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

Exhibit 120: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Absolute Travel Inc.

Exhibit 123: Absolute Travel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Absolute Travel Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Absolute Travel Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Exhibit 126: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Classic Journeys

Exhibit 129: Classic Journeys - Overview



Exhibit 130: Classic Journeys - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Classic Journeys - Key offerings

12.7 Exodus Travels Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Exodus Travels Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 G Adventures

Exhibit 135: G Adventures - Overview



Exhibit 136: G Adventures - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: G Adventures - Key offerings

12.9 Geographic Expeditions Inc

Exhibit 138: Geographic Expeditions Inc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Geographic Expeditions Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Geographic Expeditions Inc - Key offerings

12.10 Indigenous Tourism BC

Exhibit 141: Indigenous Tourism BC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Indigenous Tourism BC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Indigenous Tourism BC - Key offerings

12.11 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 144: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Micato Safaris Inc.

Exhibit 148: Micato Safaris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Micato Safaris Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Micato Safaris Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Odyssey World

Exhibit 151: Odyssey World - Overview



Exhibit 152: Odyssey World - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Odyssey World - Key offerings

12.14 Responsible Travel

Exhibit 154: Responsible Travel - Overview



Exhibit 155: Responsible Travel - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Responsible Travel - Key offerings

12.15 Scott Dunn Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Scott Dunn Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Scott Dunn Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Scott Dunn Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Tandem Travel OOD

Exhibit 160: Tandem Travel OOD - Overview



Exhibit 161: Tandem Travel OOD - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Tandem Travel OOD - Key offerings

12.17 Travelopia Group

Exhibit 163: Travelopia Group - Overview



Exhibit 164: Travelopia Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Travelopia Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

