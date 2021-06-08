LVH Global Makes Revolutionary Decision as One of First in Travel Industry to Accept Bitcoin Payment System

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LVH Global in a landmark decision will be one of the first in the Luxury Vacation Home industry to accept Bitcoin currency for all their Vacation Homes across the globe.

The deal was finalized after the company's founder, Amir Benesh, met with billionaire businessman and real estate developer Moishe Mana at MANA Convention Center Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Moishe Mana and Amir Benesh Moishe Mana and Michael J. Saylor

During the conference, Benesh re-structured his finance system for LVH Global after talking terms with Mana, as well as Michael J. Saylor, an American entrepreneur and business executive who co-founded MicroStrategy.

The buzz around the new currency that is dominating the world was solidified as Saylor Tweeted from the event, "Buy #bitcoin. They're not making it anymore – Mark Twain."

The sold-out conference is currently expecting over 50,000 visitors from around the planet, including the LVH Global leader. It has become noted in media as one of Miami's largest events since the start of the pandemic.

With strong indication that the world is recovering with a strong turnout, travel has also become a highly sought after trend again. LVH Global holds the highest standard of excellence in capturing the luxury vacation experience. In the hands of the company's founder Amir Benesh, the phrase the world at your fingertips has never been more clearly defined. Celebrities to CEOs call him the guru of travel for good reason. The internationally renowned company highlights 7,000 luxury homes in 140 countries worldwide offered with full staff services and amenities completely personalized for every desire.

LVH Global focuses on details that immaculately express the best of high-end hospitality. From small expressions like daily fresh flowers in rented mansions to exclusive caviar dishes on private jets, their portfolio of offerings is extensive and unique. Going above and beyond, they highlight a comprehensive list of services that focuses on bringing the divine tastes of local farms and flair of homebred chefs to the forefront. Any country a high-end customer visits will be full of culinary bliss.

