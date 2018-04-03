Lykuid Announces General Availability of Its AI-Powered, Intelligent Monitoring Software Platform for DevOps Teams

Lykuid's software is designed to address the troubleshooting challenges software engineering teams experience on a daily basis. Lykuid's solution proactively identifies issues in cloud applications, servers and services, helping DevOps teams to streamline their resolution workflow. This allows developers to focus on building new applications and features with fewer interruptions. Lykuid provides predictive analytics, intelligent monitoring and integrated communications that go far beyond existing monitoring solutions.

Lykuid's new release focuses on four key areas that benefit engineering teams:

Detect: Lykuid reduces time to resolution by using a machine learning engine to spot potential issues and facilitate customized incident reporting with recommended metrics. Describe: Lykuid facilitates greater understanding by creating customized descriptions with pertinent data elements that help teams improve communication. Share: Teams can rapidly document issues and share detailed incident information using Lykuid's advanced communications platform. Learn: Lykuid improves responsiveness and accuracy by continuously monitoring systems and DevOps actions, using a dynamic AI model.

"Companies are increasingly reliant on vast streams of data to diagnose production issues. DevOps teams need a new, more effective approach to managing cloud applications and services that are increasingly distributed," said David Maust, CEO of Lykuid. "We provide powerful analytics tools that help teams resolve issues faster and more reliably. We're excited that Lykuid is now generally available for developers to easily integrate Lykuid with existing monitoring environments to resolve issues faster."

About Lykuid

Lykuid provides intelligent monitoring that keeps revenue flowing. Lykuid is the first intelligent monitoring solution using AI to give DevOps proactive assistance when managing high-volume, highly-scaled cloud applications and services. Lykuid can complement existing monitoring systems to deliver substantial improvements in performance and availability by providing predictive insights, intelligent monitoring, and integrated communications. To learn more, visit www.lykuid.com.

