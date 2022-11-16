Lyocell Fibers Global Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.2%

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyocell Fibers Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lyocell fibers market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Lyocell fibers are used in woven and nonwoven items such as household textiles, surgical devices, and baby diapers as they are shrink resistant, eco-friendly, biodegradable, and durable. Lyocell fibers have been shown to have enhanced antibacterial activity against different bacteria and fungus indicating promise use in medicinal or sanitary products.



The growth of the global lyocell fibers market is majorly attributed to its wide applications in various industries such as apparel, home textile, medical & hygiene, filtration, footwear, and others. Lyocell fibers is used across many applications such as apparel, home textiles, medical and hygiene, filtration and others.

Lyocell fiber is a rayon fabric made by dissolving cellulose or wood pulp in a special spinning procedure. It may be blended with linen, cotton, silk, and other fibers to make specialty goods like medical dressings as it is manufactured using non-toxic and organic solvents. It is used to make newborn diapers as well as surgical coats for doctors and nurses.

It is also used to improve the appearance of clothes in a range of textile fibers such as cotton, polyester, acrylic, wool, and silk. Lyocell fibers have been demonstrated to exhibit improved antibacterial activity against various bacteria and fungi, indicating that they might be used in therapeutic or hygienic goods.

Additionally it is used as a precursor for carbon fiber and in dehumidification sheets. Lyocell fibers are also utilized in the automobile industry for seat coverings, battery separators, and other applications. These are used in a wide range of filtration, including lightweight tea bag and coffee filter papers, industrial and automotive air and liquid filters, and food & beverage high capacity depth filters.



Further, the rise in demand from textile industry is predicted to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Lyocell fibers is used in silkier-looking things such as women's apparel and men's formal shirts. It may be combined with a wide range of different fibers, including silk, cotton, rayon, polyester, linen, nylon, and wool. Conveyor belts, specialty papers, and medical dressings are also made from lyocell fibers.



However, availability of the substitutes is projected to hinder the lyocell fibers market growth. Lyocell fibers is a semi-synthetic fabric that is commonly used as a substitute for cotton or silk. It shares many properties with other fibers such as cotton, linen, silk, ramie, hemp and viscose rayon (to which it is very closely related chemically).

On the contrary, eco-friendly production of lyocell fibers is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global lyocell fibers industry. Lyocell fibers is the most environment-friendly fabric. It is derived from organic and renewable sources and processed in a closed-loop system that recycles over 99.5% of the chemicals/solvents used in manufacture, with the remaining 0.5 % released as non-hazardous effluent.

The life cycle of a lyocell fibers has minimal environmental impact and is significantly more sustainable than oil-derived synthetic fibers. It requires less space, irrigation, pesticides, and fertilizers to cultivate the eucalyptus or beech trees that are used to make lyocell fibers. Lyocell fibers is made of wood, and its products dissolve in a matter of months, as opposed to other plastic-based objects, which can take up to 100 years to biodegrade.

