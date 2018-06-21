M7 Group Delivers Live UHD Coverage of Iconic Soccer Tournament With Harmonic

The tournament matches will be delivered live in native UHD to all of M7 Group's Canal Digitaal subscribers in The Netherlands via a dedicated channel called "NPO UHD," set up specifically for the event by Dutch public broadcasters NPO and NOS. For the duration of the soccer tournament, NPO UHD will be broadcasting via a dedicated transponder on ASTRA 23.5 degrees East, the key orbital position utilized by M7 Group's Canal Digitaal for the distribution of its main channels.

"When viewers are watching this iconic soccer tournament coverage, they expect a high quality of experience," said Ron Paans, technical director at M7 Group. "Harmonic has a long history of providing best-in-class video quality, and we look forward to delivering stunning UHD images of one of the most watched sports events."

According to recent industry reports, the UHD TV global market net worth will reach $67 billion by 2022. Harmonic's Electra® video processor for UHD handles live broadcast-quality HEVC encoding, assuring maximum bandwidth efficiency and a superior QoE for viewers.

"We have a longstanding relationship with M7 Group and are excited to support their UHD video delivery efforts during this prestigious event," said Ian Graham, senior vice president of sales, EMEA and LATAM, at Harmonic. "Harmonic offers unparalleled reliability, which is key for live sports coverage, along with years of media processing and delivery expertise to enable M7 Group's delivery of a crystal-clear and immersive quality of experience to its viewers."

