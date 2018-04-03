MA & Associates, LLC Moving Forward With Additional Equipment and Staff

The laboratory will operate as both a medical and recreational marijuana testing laboratory. Furthermore, it is important to point out that the laboratory is approved to test other non-marijuana related products due to its Independent Laboratory Testing License that it also holds. These types of products include, but are not limited to, beauty products, plants, and food items. The testing performed by MA Analytics will protect consumers from contaminants, chemicals and other impurities ensuring that the end consumer is getting the best possible product.

Pazoo's acting CEO Steve Basloe said, "MA Analytics is excited to be able to test other non-cannabis related products in the future and, with the additional supplies and equipment being ordered for the lab this week, we are finalizing everything needed to move forward successfully with our cannabis testing. We want to thank all of our investors and shareholders for their patience and support as we get closer to finally generating revenue."

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, in connection with the projected opening of the lab, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis. Upon its opening, the lab will provide best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This update includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Pazoo, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

