MAAPE Announces 2020 Award Recipients

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) announced today the five organizations receiving a 2020 MAAPE Award:

Eden Autism – Princeton, NJ (education)

(education) Highmark Health IT – Pittsburgh, PA (service)

(service) Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology – Philadelphia, PA (healthcare)

(healthcare) Pine- Richland School District – Gibsonia, PA (education)

School District – (education) UPMC Western Maryland – Cumberland, MD (healthcare)

MAAPE, a 501(c)3 organization serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is focused on helping organizations achieve improved levels of performance by identifying and recognizing role-model organizations, and sharing their best practices and strategies.

MAAPE is one of 31 state and regional Baldrige-based award programs across the country. The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recognizes exemplary U.S. organizations and businesses that demonstrate an "unceasing drive for innovative solutions to complex challenges, visionary leadership and operational excellence." The Baldrige Award is the highest level of national recognition for performance excellence that a U.S. organization can receive.

MAAPE applicants are evaluated in seven areas defined by the Baldrige criteria: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results. All applicants receive written feedback reports summarizing organizational strengths and their most significant opportunities for improvement.

The awardees will be recognized at MAAPE's 15th Annual Conference on November 12, 2020. Due to covid-19 concerns, this year's conference will be a half-day virtual event. In addition to recognizing the 2020 MAAPE award recipients, the conference will feature keynotes from three of the 2019 National Baldrige Award recipients.

For more information about the conference, visit www.midatlanticape.org

For additional information, contact:

Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence

Phone: (717) 737-6470

www.midatlanticape.org

[email protected]

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence

Related Links

https://midatlanticape.org/

