Mac & Mia Secures $5M In New Funding To Grow Market Leadership Position While Delivering Personalized Value To Busy Parents

"At Mac & Mia, we've combined an e-commerce strategy with a direct 1:1 relationship between stylist and customer. Our team of dedicated stylists delivers a unique, personalized experience that is bringing real value to busy families," said Marie Tillman, founder and CEO of Mac & Mia. "In addition, our stylist role offers a flexible and rewarding professional sales opportunity within a supportive community environment with potential for upward advancement. We've added 100 remote, part-time stylists from across the country to our team since March of 2017, and are on pace to triple that number in 2018. Part of our mission is to empower women and men who want to maintain a career, while achieving a better work-life balance."

In addition to a growing team, Mac & Mia now works with over 150 specialty kids clothing brands – focused on providing high quality, big style selection and multiple price points. This is your neighborhood children's boutique on a national scale, and the product arrives at your doorstep, saving busy parents significant time shopping. Plus, Mac & Mia isn't a traditional subscription model – parents choose and schedule when they need their next box, giving families flexibility to request seasonal styles or something special for an upcoming event or trip. Sizes are now available from newborn to size 10 for bigger kids, covering those fast-growing, "my kid needs new clothes all the time" years.

"With our customer base up 60% and boxes shipped up 140+% year-over-year, we feel extremely fortunate to have the support and guidance of our investors and board as Mac & Mia continues to grow rapidly," said Jason Smith, President of Mac & Mia. "The US children's apparel market is currently a $49B industry, projected to increase to $62B by 2020.* There is a big opportunity here, and busy parents expect the same on-demand retail services and conveniences for their kids as they do for themselves. With 99% of our stylists' parents themselves, they understand and are equipped to help busy families solve real problems. It's a level of detail that sets us apart, even among big national brands like Target, Gap and Old Navy entering the space, and would be missed by algorithms alone."

The round included returning investors, Chicago Ventures, KGC Capital and Corazon Capital, together with Emerisque Ventures, an affiliate of the international specialist private equity investor in consumer and retail, Emerisque Brands, and a group of strategic individual consumer investors. Mac & Mia will use the funding to continue expansion in key apparel markets across the country.

About Mac & Mia:

Mac & Mia is the premier stylist-driven, curated children's apparel service delivering a convenient, personalized experience to busy households. Mac & Mia works with over 150 specialty kids clothing brands, offers sizing from newborn to size 10, and a direct 1:1 relationship with your stylist to ensure they meet the unique needs of each individual family. This is your neighborhood children's clothing boutique on a national scale, with the box delivered right to the door, saving busy parents time and stress.

